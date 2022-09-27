Full Recap of ‘Bachelorette,’ Gabby Windey’s, 2nd DWTS Performance

It was Elvis night on Episode 2 of “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Bachelorette’s” Gabby Windey was in top form. Last week, on the premiere, Windey and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, scored a 28 out of 40 for their jive dance to Harry Styles’ “As it Was.”

In week two, the pair set the bar even higher. They danced the Viennese Waltz to Elvis Presley’s “Fools Rush In (Where Angels Fear to Tread).”

Here’s What Happened

When co-host, Tyra Banks, declared that it was Windey’s turn to compete, she announced that the Bachelorette was officially engaged, causing the crowd to clap and cheer. In the rehearsal segment before the actual dance, Chmerkovskiy said to Windey, “You have great talent. You have what it takes. And you have some new bling!”

Windey struck a royal pose, held out her hand and whispered, “I’m a taken woman.” She then spoke to the camera, stating, “I just got to share with the world that I’m engaged…I picked Erich…I’m on top of the world.”

As if on cue, Windey’s fiancé, Erich Schwer, stepped into the rehearsal studio. “This is Erich,” Windey gushed while introducing him to Chmerkovskiy. “He’s so excited to see me dance.”

Schwer told Windey, “I didn’t know you were so talented a dancer. I was blown away 100%.” Windey then expressed to viewers, “Erich’s support means everything to me, and now I get to channel all of that love into my dance.”

As Schwer watched his fiancé being swept gracefully around the room by another man, Windey voice-overed, “My cheerleading experience helped me last week, but this week it is a more emotional dance, kind of serious. But Erich is going to be there so I have a cheerleader in the audience.”

Schwer was not actually in the audience, however. He was standing at the side of the stage as Windey and Chmerkovskiy performed their Waltz, dressed in yellow, which Banks later said reminded her of churning butter. After a gorgeous performance, the crowd cheered, and Windey immediately ran over to Schwer, hugging and kissing him multiple times as he whispered, “I’m so proud of you.”

What the Judges Had to Say

The judges seemed thrilled with the performance. Bruno Tonioli went first, gushing, “I am totally, totally swept away.” He then turned to Schwer and declared, “Erich, if you let that girl go, you’re crazy!” Schwer replied silently by forming his fingers into a heart shape. Tonioli went on to say to Windey, “the partnering with you and Val – two instruments in total harmony.”

Carrie Ann Inaba raved, “It’s stunning…you guys are fantastic!” Head judge, Len Goodman, used adjectives like “lovely,” “elegant,” and “soft, like a whisper.”

The only judge who offered constructive criticism was Derek Hough. Although he called the performance, “stunning, beautiful and absolutely effortless,” he also added, “one little note, ‘cause you’re so good – when you turn, just watch your shoulders.”

Banks then stepped in to tell the pair, “you danced your butt off! It was absolutely eloquentatious – we’re going to put that in the dictionary.” After a brief, awkward interview with co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro, the scores were announced.

All four judges gave Windey and Chmerkovskiy an eight, for a total score of 32. This put them in a three-way tie for first place with Wayne Brady/Witney Carson and Charli D’Amelio/Mark Ballas. “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, Teresa Giudice, was eliminated.

