Gabby Windey Age & Height: How Old and Tall Is the ‘Bachelorette’?

Gabby Windey stepped onto the reality television scene when she decided to go on “The Bachelor.” She joined Clayton Echard’s season and made it to the final three before having her heartbroken. Windey had the support of her co-star Rachel Recchia who became one of her closest friends on the show.

This is one of the reasons that “Bachelorette” producers decided to cast both Windey and Recchia as joint stars of the new season for the first time in franchise history.

As far as what Windey is looking for in a future husband, well, she has a bit of a checklist.

“Gabby is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship. The one nonnegotiable for Gabby? Whatever man captures Gabby’s heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her goldendoodle Leonardo are a package deal,” her ABC bio reads.

As the season gets underway, fans will want to know plenty of things about Windey — especially how old she is and how tall she is.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey Is 31-Years-Old

Windey was born on January 2, 1991, making her 31-years-old. Windey is from Illinois and works as an ICU nurse.

“I’ve always loved being a nurse. I’m grateful to have given back,” Windey said on the “Talking It Out” podcast.

She is a Capricorn and seems to fit the descriptions of her astrological sign.

According to Today, a Capricorn is known for having a strong work ethic and for being determined — which is something fans saw when Windey was getting to know Echard, especially toward the end of the season.

Windey also showed that she has a vulnerable side, though it takes her a little bit to feel comfortable enough with someone to share it.

“Thank you for letting me share a glimpse of my story. As you can see, it takes me a while to warm up and let my guard down; however, the people I met during my time here have helped me start to overcome this struggle. It’s terrifying being yourself on national TV for fear of criticism, and that fear is compounded while being vulnerable. Clayton is such a safe space to open up and I am incredibly grateful for the personal growth that resulted from this conversation and many alike during this journey,” she captioned a photo in February after sharing a bit about the strained relationship she has with her mom.

Windey Is 5-Feet, 9-Inches Tall

Windey is very tall, standing at 5-feet, 8-inches, and towering over her “Bachelorette” counterpart Recchia by six inches. Their differences in height are noticeable when they are standing next to one another, regardless whether or not they are wearing shoed.

Windey was an NFL cheerleader and rooted for the Denver Broncos for five years. In 2021, she was named the co-winner of the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award.

“Windey is the first female and NFL cheerleader in the history of the award, which has traditionally been awarded to NFL players. Both Windey and Duvarney-Tardif’s selflessness and commitment to helping others are an embodiment of sacrifice and teamwork, making them model representatives for young student-athletes across the nation,” read an excerpt from a press release.

