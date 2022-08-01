Gabby Windey Lets a Major ‘Bachelorette’ Spoiler Slip

Gabby Windey is looking for love on season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” and it is a journey that has already presented some significant bumps in the road. Windey and her co-”Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia have played coy regarding how their respective journeys end, to the point where neither lady has even confirmed whether they ended with their dream guy. In a recent interview, however, Windey let one significant tidbit slip, and “Bachelor Nation” fans will not want to miss this one.

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey Referenced Her Guy on Accident

The slip came as Windey and Recchia were chatting with Erin Lim Rhodes of the E! News series “The Rundown” about “The Bachelorette.” The Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop shared the video clip, and the ladies talked about the rather infamous run, jump, and hug move viewers see happen often on “Bachelor Nation” shows. Windey was asked whether she’d be willing to do what they termed the “Huju” every time she and her man saw one another, and Windey said absolutely not, adding that would be a deal breaker for her.

“I’m not gonna do it! Why would he MAKE me jump up like that? Who has the energy?” Windey questioned.

“So that man, that you’re hiding in the corner of your apartment, right now, you’re leaving him because he wants to do a huju?” questioned Rhodes.

Windey interrupted and assertively stated, “My man would NEVER make me do that. He knows me!”

“Confirmation! She has a man!” Rhodes quickly and excitedly exclaimed.

The Moment Flustered Windey

As soon as Rhodes teased that Windey had confirmed she was currently with someone from the show, “The Bachelorette” star seemed to panic a bit. Recchia reassured her she didn’t reveal anything major, but Windey gasped, “Oh my God,” and looked around, trying to regain her composure. She also joked, “I’m never telling you anything ever again!” as Rhodes continued the chat.

Naturally, she revealed nothing more specific, but that was enough to excite many fans. There has been quite a bit of speculation that either Windey or Recchia end up with nobody, and no “Bachelorette” spoilers have confirmed that theory one way or another. Some fans thought the Windey “spoiler” was hypothetical, but others felt her wording was specific enough to indicate there was someone specific she was referencing.

“Yay glad she’s with someone. I hope both of them are & they last!!!” one Reddit poster noted of Windey’s “slip.”

“I’m glad she’s with someone. I was worried based off of edit,” shared another fan.

“The ‘He KNOWS me’ confirmed it 100 percent. The present tense sealed it,” detailed someone else who felt Windey revealed something somewhat significant.

“Doesn’t matter who it is I’m just glad she found her man and is happy,” added a separate Redditor.

Was Windey’s slip staged or genuine? “The Bachelorette” fans will have to wait a little longer to find out, but that moment in the interview gave plenty of Windey fans hope she ultimately finds her happy ending this season.