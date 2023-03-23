Gabi Elnicki Claps Back at Haters

Gabi Elnicki is protecting her peace. After “The Bachelor” contestant was called out for deleting comments on Instagram, she made it clear her account is not a space for hate.

“Yes I am, because I don’t need negativity and hate on my page,” she responded. “It’s so unnecessary and unkind. There is NO reason to put others down, get off my page if you don’t like me.”

The 25-year-old was met with messages of support. As one follower wrote, “…. good for you.. you shouldn’t have to deal with any negativity or hate on your page. You’re a sweet girl and don’t listen to any of that s***”

Others questioned the reasoning behind online criticism.

“Imagine going to a stranger’s instagram page to leave a negative comment when all you know about them is what you saw on a screen,” another fan wrote.

Elnicki has faced criticism for her Fantasy Suite date in the Monday, March 20, 2023 episode of “The Bachelor.” She was intimate with lead Zach Shallcross after he initially vowed to note have sex throughout the week. Some viewers called her out for being disrespectful of his choice, while others criticized Shallcross for disclosing their sex life without her consent.

Zach Shallcross Broke His Vow of Celibacy

Fantasy Suites are an opportunity for leads to get uninterrupted time with their contestants away from cameras. During this private time, they can discuss or do anything they want.

“I think to a lot of people this week is viewed as it’s like, okay, it’s like sex week,” Shallcross explained to Elnicki on their date. “I think in this experience, it can cause more issues and more problems than help. And I think what feels right to me is approaching this entire week not having sex with Fantasy Suites. I know it’s not conventional, but I want this to work. And to me, it’s probably the healthiest way to go about it. Because an engagement is literally like a week away.”

She was clearly shocked by his choice.

“Like obviously sex is important in a relationship and you want that side of it as well,” she responded after his declaration. “Did I think I was gonna get engaged to somebody I’ve never had sex with? Probably not, but we’re gonna work on it later.”

The next day, a teary-eyed Shallcross admitted to host Jesse Palmer that he broke his self-imposed vow of celibacy. He then visited Elnicki’s room, revealing his plan to be honest with the other women about their night together.

“Zach just came into my room and told me that he doesn’t want to keep secrets. I’m feeling a little bit blindsided because everything that’s meant to be private and between us is now like not any longer,” the Vermont native explained in a confessional during the episode. She added, “I do feel like my trust was broken because I felt like it was between us. Now it’s between us, plus everyone else.”

Despite any misgivings, she accepted Shallcross’ rose at the next ceremony. He also gave a rose to Kaity Biggar and said goodbye to Ariel Frenkel.

Fans Were Split on Gabi Elnicki & Zach Shallcross’ Fantasy Suite Date

Some Fans Claimed Gabi Elnicki Was Disrespectful

Bachelor Nation fans had mixed reactions to Elnicki and Shallcross’ Fantasy Suite date.

Some viewers called out the account executive for breaching Shallcross’ boundaries. “Notttttt really feeling Gabi tbh like respect his choice to not have sex she’s being weird,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

She was even accused of manipulating the situation. According to one tweet, “Zach set a clear boundary with Gabi and she manipulated him out of it. She looks so proud of herself, too. SHE IS SHADY.”

But, others were quick to come to her defense after having her sex life so widely discussed.

“The fact that Zach told everyone he and Gabi had sex without getting her permission or consent first is sooo f****** dirty,” wrote one fan. “You could see in her face how betrayed and violated she felt. Meanwhile Zach was patting himself on the back for being ‘open and honest’.”

