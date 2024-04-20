Gerry Turner’s Daughter Responds to Fan Who Called Her Dad ‘Shady’

“Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner’s daughter, Angie Warner, called out a fan who described her dad as “shady.”

Angie Warner has been posting photos of the Turner and Theresa Nist families joining together for an episode of “Family Feud.” Although Nist and her daughter have written positive comments on Angie Turner’s comment thread, that hasn’t stopped some of the show’s fans from criticizing Turner.

Their comments come just over a week after Turner and Nist announced in a joint appearance on “Good Morning America” that they are getting divorced after just three months of marriage.

Angie Warner Responded to the Fan, ‘I Don’t Care’

In the April 6 post, Turner’s daughter shared a group photo that included her, her sister, Turner, Nist, and Nist’s daughter and wrote, “MY LIFELONG DREAM was finally fulfilled! Since I was little I wanted to be on family feud. I would dream about it and assemble my team in my mind. Yesterday…it happened!!!! We played celebrity family feud!!! It was so much fun. Our team was my Dad, Theresa, my sister, me, Tommy and Jen! Tune in sometime in August!”

“Wow sounds like a ridiculous reason to get divorced. He seems shady,” a person wrote on his daughter’s Instagram post comment thread.

“So do you,” she responded. “I don’t care.”

Turner and Nist revealed on the “Dear Shandy” podcast that the fact she still works was an issue.

“I guess the difficult part is, I went on to the show to find my partner, and I’ve been retired for a long time. I wanted fun, adventure. I wanted to go and do. So that is the crux of it, right now, is – when does that start?” Turner told the podcasters.

“When I went on the show… I’m a very, very loyal person and I had no idea what lay in store for me, that I would be on this show for so long,” Nist said on the podcast. “I honestly thought, ‘Oh, let me just get through the first night.’ And I stayed and I stayed and I stayed, and my employer was so good to me.”

Theresa Nist Wrote to Angie Warner That They Are ‘Bonded for Life’

Angie Turner also shared a group photo that included Nist and Nist’s family on April 19. “I just want to thank everyone in this photo! We all came together, had the best time, and showed each other love. I will call you all family forever! ❤️” she wrote.

Nist responded, “Angie, what a beautiful message. You are so wonderful. You are all so wonderful. What a beautiful experience we all had together. We are bonded for life.”

Nist and her daughter have comment positively on other Instagram posts of Angie Warner’s.

According to People Magazine, Angie is one of Gerry Turner’s two daughters with his late wife Toni. The daughters appeared on the show along with Turner’s two granddaughters.

