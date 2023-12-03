Theresa Nist Shares 1st Social Media Posts After ‘Golden Bachelor’ Engagement

The first season of “The Golden Bachelor” has finished airing, and that means Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist can be public about their engagement. It did not take long for Nist to start sharing photos of her with Turner on her Instagram now that she doesn’t have to hide it anymore.

Turner and Nist revealed during “The Golden Bachelor” finale that they got engaged during the final rose ceremony in Costa Rica. They are very happy together, and the couple surprised everybody by revealing they will be getting married in a live televised special on ABC on January 4, 2024.

Judging by the posts Nist shared, she is fully head-over-heels in love with Turner, and he is clearly just as smitten.

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist’s 1st Post Highlighted Her New Ring

The first Instagram post that Nist shared after “The Golden Bachelor” finale was on December 1. The photo was a close-up shot taken during the show’s final rose ceremony. In one hand, Nist was holding the golden rose Turner gave her. Her other hand was held out to show off her stunning engagement ring.

Nist’s hand rested on Turner’s palm, seemingly as she admired her new ring. She wrote in the caption, “Truly a dream come true!” Nist also tagged both “The Golden Bachelor” and Neil Lane Couture’s Instagram pages in her caption.

One fan commented, “Congratulations!!! You are so beautiful inside and out, Theresa! I’m so happy for you and Gerry!”

Another “Golden Bachelor” fan wrote, “So incredibly happy for you both…congratulations🥂💕 You looked absolutely stunning on finale night(at the proposal AND afterwards in the audience with Gerry)! Looking forward to seeing you for your special day🥰👰🏻‍♀️💍🥂.”

Someone else shared, “I knew it and want this from day one! You are the sweetest, most genuine, adorable woman! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness always! Can’t wait to see the wedding! ❤️ Congratulations 🎉 so well deserved! Had me in tears, so beautiful!”

Nist Is Embracing the ‘Most Incredible High’ With Her ‘Future Husband’

On December 2, Nist took to Instagram once more. She wrote, “On the most incredible high with my future husband!” The “Golden Bachelor” winner continued, “Lots of interviews and Gerry is so happy not to do the interviews alone anymore. So am I.”

As was the case with her earlier engagement-related post, “The Golden Bachelor” fans had lots to say in the comments section of Nist’s post.

One fan wrote, “The best couple to ever come out of this franchise!”

Another commented, “You all make a beautiful couple ❤️❤️ you both are def connected at the soul and meant for each other!! So happy for you two! Many blessings!!”

“So happy for you both! A beautiful couple with a true soul connection – equals and partners. May God bless you both ❤️🙏❤️,” added someone else.

The past few months have certainly been a whirlwind for “The Golden Bachelor” couple. The show filmed from August 5 to about August 30, according to Instagram posts from host Jesse Palmer.

The premiere aired on September 28, and Turner has done a lot of media interviews before, during, and now after the season aired. Nist and Turner are doing interviews together now, and “The Golden Bachelor” lovebirds have their wedding coming in just a few short weeks.