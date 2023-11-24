Gerry Turner Gushes Over Choosing ‘Greatest Woman in the World’

Gerry Turner is ABC’s first “The Golden Bachelor” and fans have been enamored with him since his initial introduction. He recently gave fans a big teaser about how the season ends, and everybody is eager to get updates on the final couple.

Turner is hoping to find true love again after his high school sweetheart and wife of 42 years died several years ago. He recently revealed that not only did he pick somebody, but he’s head over heels in love with her.

“The Golden Bachelor” also gave some insight into what the plans are for after the show, and they have more figured out than some fans might have guessed. However, it doesn’t sound as if things are completely set in stone, yet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Is Over the Moon in Love

Thank you so much for watching #TheGoldenBachelor 💛 The journey continues in 2 weeks for the season finale! pic.twitter.com/xum9WLC12G — The Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) November 17, 2023

On November 14, Turner spoke with the IndyStar about his experience as “The Golden Bachelor.” There were details he still could not reveal about how his season ended. However, he was much more direct about finding love than he had been in many earlier interviews.

Turner made it clear he is in love with the woman he picked and they are doing well. In fact, he says he “picked the greatest woman in the world.”

What does the future hold for the couple? Will they get married? “There’s a lot of possibilities out there,” “The Golden Bachelor” star noted.

He added, “And we have many roads to travel before we get to that,” regarding getting married. Turner did note, “I’m open to all possibilities today as I was open to all possibilities at the beginning of this journey.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Couple Has Discussed Geographical Challenges

Did Gerry find answers in Costa Rica? Stream the penultimate episode of #TheGoldenBachelor on Hulu now to see for yourself. pic.twitter.com/azK8Pvy1rm — The Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) November 17, 2023

Whether Turner chooses Leslie Fhima or Theresa Nist, his final two ladies, there is a distance factor to consider. Fhima lives in Minneapolis, Nist lives in New Jersey, and Turner currently lives in Indiana.

Will someone move to continue the relationship? If so, will it be Turner or his final rose recipient?

Turner shared, “That’s a good question, and I think I’ve resolved it with my person.” He noted, “We’ve had good conversation about it, and there are a number of options, and we haven’t come to a final conclusion on that.”

What Turner and his chosen lady have acknowledged is that “I really like where I live. She really likes where she lives.”

“The Golden Bachelor” star previously admitted he would be willing to move. On November 7, Turner appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

He told her the geographical challenge was something he discussed during his overnight dates with Fhima and Nist. “The Golden Bachelor” star did not reveal any definitive decisions about what the couple would do.

However, did tell Hall he would be open to moving somewhere else for the woman he fell in love with.

The finale of “The Golden Bachelor” airs on November 30. Spoilers have revealed which woman Turner picked, but fans will be eager to tune into the 2-hour finale to see exactly what goes down. The final couple will be there live to share updates on how they’re doing and what their plans are going forward.