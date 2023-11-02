‘The Golden Bachelor’ Hometown Spoilers & Schedule Update: Who Goes Home?

“The Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner’s journey to find love again hits a crucial stage during episode 6 airing on November 2. Just three ladies remain, and now it is time for Turner to meet their families. Spoilers reveal significant tidbits regarding what viewers can expect to see happen next, and the schedule for the remainder of the season has been released as well.

After the last round of eliminations, Turner had to cut loose half of the ladies he had been developing connections with as “The Golden Bachelor.” Now, he has Faith Martin, Theresa Nist, and Leslie Fhima remaining. Which one will be left without a rose in episode 6?

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Meets the Families

The YouTube preview for episode 6 of “The Golden Bachelor” provides some insight into what happens during the November 2 show.

One aspect of these hometown dates will vary quite a bit from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” hometowns. In this case, Turner is meeting grandchildren in each family, and he may feel some pressure with this.

“The Golden Bachelor” preview reveals Turner will meet grandkids of at least a couple of his final three ladies, and it seems he will make a pretty good impression.

Turner will be cautioned they’re keeping an eye on him, and he’ll joke with one grandson the youngster could be the best man if he marries the boy’s grandma. There is some casual football played in one backyard as well.

Gerry Turner & the Families Get Emotional

Some conversations will get emotional as Turner meets extended family members. Relatives will be worried their loved ones may end up hurt, and the pressure will get to “The Golden Bachelor” when it comes to eliminating one of the women.

Spoilers from “The Golden Bachelor” preview indicate Turner will admit he has fallen in love with all three women. He will feel he’s in an “impossible” situation, and he’ll confess “I’m dying inside right at this moment.”

Podcaster and blogger Reality Steve shared some “The Golden Bachelor” spoilers in an August 30 Instagram post. He noted Martin’s hometown date was filmed first, and Fhima’s was second. Nist’s hometown was the last one filmed. They are not necessarily always shown in order as the episode airs though.

Reality Steve’s spoilers reveal Martin will be eliminated at the next rose ceremony. That leaves Fhima and Nist as Turner’s final two women. Unfortunately, spoilers regarding Turner’s final rose have not been unveiled yet.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Finale Date Has Been Confirmed

On November 1, ABC shared some much-needed scoop on how the rest of “The Golden Bachelor” plays out with this debut season. In an Instagram post, the network laid out the dates for the remaining episodes.

The episode airing on November 9 will be the “Women Tell All” show, where previously eliminated ladies will gather to dish on the season. Typically, the lead shows up for a while as well, so it’s likely Turner will be there too.

On November 16, viewers will see Turner have his Fantasy Suite overnight dates with Fhima and Nist. Then, fans are left hanging for a bit. “The Golden Bachelor” will not air on November 23, as it is Thanksgiving. Then, a 2-hour finale airs on November 30.

Turner has hinted he did find love at the end of his journey. While it will be a few weeks yet, “The Golden Bachelor” fans will finally learn who that recipient is and get an update on how they’re doing on November 30.