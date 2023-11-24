Gerry Turner ‘Failed’ on His Promise to Be ‘Intimate’ With Only One Woman

‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner has revealed that he “failed” on a promise he made to himself regarding intimacy with more than one woman.

Turner made the comments in a Variety article titled, “The Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Reveals Biggest Regret, Talks Being ‘Intimate’ With Two Women.”

As fans of “The Golden Bachelor” know, Turner has narrowed his two choices down to New Jersey widow Theresa Nist and Minnesota fitness instructor Leslie Fhima. “Reality Steve” has published a spoiler announcing who he thinks wins, but this article will not give that away. The final episode before the Thanksgiving holiday involved fantasy suites in Costa Rica, and Turner was shown going into overnights with both women.

Gerry Turner Says He ‘Only Wanted to Be Intimate With 1 Person for the Rest of My Life’

In the show, Turner said he would not reveal whether actual physical intimacy, i.e. sexual relations, occurred in either of the fantasy suites because it was no one’s business.

However, he gave a hint to Variety when he revealed that he had “failed.” Here is what Turner specifically said. He made it unclear whether he was speaking of physical intimacy or whether he considers emotional intimacy in the form of saying “I love you” to be intimacy. As fans know, Turner told both Nist and Fhima that he loved them, according to comments during the show’s episode. His comment about failing came in the midst of other comments about telling more than one woman he loved them, however.

He told Variety:

I’ve always tried to commit to myself to only try and say ‘I love you’ to one person for the rest of my life. I only wanted to be intimate with one person for the rest of my life. I failed at that. That’s what I alluded to about being in the moment and getting all excited about the concept of being in love. I so regretted it, because I felt like I wasn’t true to myself at that moment. This is what I expected of myself and I failed. When you say that to someone, it can become very destructive.

Turner also told Faith Martin, who made it into the final three, that he loved her.

Gerry Turner Says He ‘Loved the Moment’ & Was ‘Caught Up With the Concept of Falling in Love’

Turner also spoke more to Variety about falling in love.

“It’s funny how in a moment you can get caught up with the concept of falling in love, and then the next day it’s like, no, I loved the moment,” he said. “I failed at that once.”

Turner told Variety that he felt “awful” about his perceived failure.

Turner and Fhima discussed sex during the last episode before Thanksgiving. Right before their overnight date, Fhima asked Turner, “When’s the last time you had sex?” but he laughed and then asked her to “clarify” whether she meant “by myself or with someone else.”

He then informed her, “a long time.”

At that point, Fhima responded that she hadn’t had sex for a year.

Turner explained that the overnight dates were “an opportunity to be physically intimate with each other,” and he posed the question, “Do people my age still knock boots and have a good time?” and answered his own question, saying, “I may have that kind of day.”

