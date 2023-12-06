Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Make Big Decision About Their Future

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are ready to get a jump start on the rest of their lives.

The happy couple, who met and fell in love on the first season of “The Golden Bachelor,” will be getting married in January 2024. Beyond their wedding, the two also have plans to move in together.

Turner will be moving from Indiana and Nist will be selling her home in New Jersey as the two have decided to move to South Carolina together.

“One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living,” Turner told People magazine. “For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina,'” he explained.

“And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone. The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue,” he added.

Turner and Nist’s wedding will air live on ABC on January 4, 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Hope to Continue Blending Their Families

Although the two only met a couple of months ago, Turner and Nist’s families have already bonded. In fact, they all seem to be getting along swimmingly.

When Turner and Nist move to South Carolina, they hope to have a home where they can welcome all of their kids and grandkids to allow those relationships to continue to bloom.

“We want to have a house that’s so inviting that everyone would want to come. Maybe a pool so they all want to come and have fun,” Nist told People magazine.

Turner and Nist haven’t shared their timeline for moving, but are both working towards that goal. They are also just a month away from their wedding, which could happen before they purchase a home together.

Gerry Turner Owns a Lakeside Home in Indiana

Originally from Iowa, Turner purchased a lakeside home in Indiana in 2017, just before his first wife, Toni, died.

“We had a real typical but beautiful life full of love, full of activity. And as years went on, I retired. We had a plan, and we had an idea of what our dream house was going to be,” Turner said on “The Golden Bachelor.” The two purchased the home in May 2017 and Toni died two months later.

“Every time I look at that lake, I go, ‘This is her dream. This is what she deserves. Why am I standing here alone?'” he shared.

Now that Turner has found love again, he seems ready to buy a new home and make new memories with Nist.

“We’ve had conversations and we’ve narrowed it down to a time window, but that’s always in flux. We have two homes to sell. We have other events that we’re going to have to deal with and so forth,” Turner told People after the “Golden Bachelor” finale.

