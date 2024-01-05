‘Golden Bachelor’ Newlyweds Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Talk About What’s Next

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got married on January 4 during the first-ever “The Golden Bachelor” wedding. Life has been a whirlwind for the pair for the past few months, and now they have an opportunity to settle into a quieter, married life together. What has the couple said about what life looks like for them after the wedding?

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist & Gerry Turner Are Eager for Some Privacy

Ahead of “The Golden Bachelor” wedding, Nist told People, “We don’t want it to go pass us by. Especially at this age, we’ve learned the lesson: You just live in the moment and don’t wish for tomorrow to come.”

Even though the couple wants to stay in the moment, they have done plenty of planning about what happens after the wedding. “The Golden Bachelor” newlyweds might go on a quick honeymoon. However, Turner admitted, “I don’t want to let that out.”

Rather, Turner explained, they would like to be able to take a trip without anybody paying any attention to where they are or what they are doing. He noted they want to “just enjoy each other’s company without some of the glitz and glamor that’s been thrown our way lately.”

During “The Golden Bachelor” finale and “After the Final Rose,” ABC gave the pair a trip to Italy. The newlyweds admitted they hadn’t planned that trip yet, though. As the dust settles, “There will be plans for trips and looking for homes and going to Italy, so there’ll be so much to look forward to.”

One of their top priorities is to determine where they will live. They previously shared that they planned to move together to South Carolina. Now, instead, they may focus on New Jersey instead. “Theresa’s home is 15 minutes from the ocean, and that is so attractive to me,” Turner admitted.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Turner Isn’t Waiting to Relocate

Nist told Extra that in choosing their first home together, “What we envision is a big house where we can invite our family, where they’d want to come, where they’d feel so welcome. The new place she envisions won’t just be big enough for their extended families to visit. The bride added, “All the women from ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ we want to have visit us.”

During the January 2 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, Turner and Nist shared some other tidbits.

Turner revealed, “The next move is, as soon as we finish this next trip, I’m going to pack my dog up in my truck and drive to New Jersey.” While Turner has been on the go almost constantly for the past few months, his home is in Indiana. It seems he is not going to waste any time before relocating to be with his new wife.

“The Golden Bachelor” star added, “Theresa’s always said she wanted a dog, and I have a Goldendoodle, so it’s an easy pet to have.” Turner continued, “We’re going to have some nice quiet days talking about our future and planning out the things that we want to do over the next month, six months, a year, and it’ll be so refreshing to be able to do that.”