‘The Golden Bachelor’ Wedding: Here’s What We Know So Far

Viewers get to watch the first-ever “The Golden Bachelor” wedding on January 4. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got engaged during the November 30 finale and wanted a short engagement. The nuptials will air live on ABC, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central. ABC’s schedule reveals it will be a 2-hour special and other tidbits regarding what fans can expect have also become available.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Susan Noles Will Officiate the Wedding

During Reality Steve’s January 1 “Daily Roundup” podcast episode, he talked about the idea that regular franchise host Jesse Palmer was probably officiating Turner and Nist’s wedding. However, he noted, Palmer and his wife are expecting a baby any day now.

Reality Steve shared, “I’m hearing rumblings [the baby] could be coming this week. So there is contingency plans in place in case Jesse doesn’t make it” to the wedding.

Since then, however, it has been revealed that “The Golden Bachelor” star Susan Noles will be officiating. Noles’ involvement was shared in an Instagram post on January 2 and as Glamour noted, she’s been a real-life officiant for more than a decade.

Palmer hosts the two-hour special for “The Golden Bachelor” wedding, Glamour noted. He just isn’t officiating the actual nuptials.

Apparently, it was Nist and Turner’s idea to have Noles lead the ceremony. “The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show,” Noles told Glamour.

Turner & Nist’s Wedding Party Has Been Revealed

An Instagram post revealed the wedding party. All of Nist’s grandchildren are involved, with Henry as the ring bearer. Her other grandsons, Dempsey, Leo, Brandon, Brody, and Braxton, are junior groomsmen.

The bride’s son Tommy will walk her down the aisle, and Turner’s son-in-law Rob will be his best man. Nist’s son-in-law will be a groomsman.

“The Golden Bachelor” wedding will feature Nist’s daughter Jen as the maid of honor, and her daughter-in-law Amanda will be a bridesmaid.

Turner’s daughters Angie and Jenny will be bridesmaids too. In addition, Turner’s granddaughters Payton and Charlee will be junior bridesmaids.

The golden bride told People her daughter has been “a lifesaver” in regards to the wedding. “Seriously — I don’t know if there would be a wedding if she wasn’t involved,” Nist declared.

Nist’s daughter jumped in and took care of a lot of decision-making, making the process go smoothly. The wedding also happens to be taking place on a special date — Jen’s birthday. “It’s the biggest gift for her… She fell in love with Gerry,” the bride shared.

Turner noted, “There’s a spot for every family member in the wedding party … We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

While it wasn’t noted in the Instagram post about the wedding party, Nist also revealed a fun tidbit about her “flower girls.” “We’re going to have my sisters — they don’t know this — as flower girls. They’re older. They should be thrilled with that.”

The Wedding Will Be a Star-Studded Bachelor Nation Event

The Instagram post about the wedding party also revealed a few special guests who received invitations. Bachelor Nation will be thrilled to see Trista and Ryan Sutter, Jason and Molly Mesnick, and Desiree and Chris Siegfried in attendance.

Ben Higgins, Wells Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and many of the ladies from “The Golden Bachelor” will be there too. Bristowe shared news of her attendance during the January 2 episode of her podcast “Off the Vine.”

Turner and Nist told Bristowe that they expected about 150 guests at the wedding. Quite a few “Golden Bachelor” ladies have been posting selfies on Instagram as they travel to California for the event.

By the looks of things, hearts have mended, and any drama that previously occurred with “The Golden Bachelor” women has been cast aside. Kathy Swarts attending, despite her iconic “Zip it” moment with Nist during filming. In addition, Leslie Fhima has revealed she will be there too.

In an Instagram Story on January 3, Fhima told fans she was getting ready to fly to California for the wedding. She had been hospitalized over her birthday, and released on New Year’s Day. However, she isn’t letting that hold her back from celebrating with Turner and Nist.

“Now I get to go to the wedding. And I can’t wait to support Gerry and Theresa [on] their beautiful day. And I know it’s going to be really, really amazing.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Ladies Are Excited for the Wedding

Faith Martin is at the wedding venue, and she shared an Instagram post on January 3 that revealed a few other Bachelor Nation guests. “The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson is there, as is “Bachelor in Paradise” star Brayden Bowers.

Lawson’s fiance Dotun Olumbeko is there too, as he popped up in a photo shared on Instagram by “Golden Bachelor” contestant Joan Vassos. With Bowers there, it may be that Bowers’ love, Christina Mandrell, will attend too.

Instagram Stories on Raven Gates’ page showed that she and her husband, “Bachelor in Paradise” star Adam Gottschalk, along with Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, are attending the wedding too. Newlyweds Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin are also guests, according to his Instagram Stories.

Someone on Reddit shared that some social media posts captured Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar at the resort. Another Redditor noted that Dean and Caelynn Bell (formerly Unglert and Miller-Keyes) are there too, as are Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, and Rachel Recchia.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei’s attendance seems likely too. His rumored final rose recipient, however, can’t attend with him.

Noles told Glamour she “couldn’t be any more excited” for “The Golden Bachelor” wedding. “It’ll be sweet, and funny, and meaningful. It’s a little bit of everything, and that’s what I love to do.”