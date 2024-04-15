Gerry Turner ‘Wanted Out’ of Marriage More Than Theresa Nist, Report Says

Although they’ve publicly declared it was a mutual decision, a new report says “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner was the one who wanted out of the golden marriage with Theresa Nist.

The claim comes as Nist remains positive on Instagram. Life & Style Magazine reported that an anonymous insider revealed to the publication that Turner “wanted out.”

That contradicts the couple’s statements that they jointly decided to break up because neither wanted to move away from their families. “It’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner said on “Good Morning America,” with Nist at his side.

The Insider Says Theresa Nist ‘Wanted to Work at It’ More Than Gerry Turner Did

“Gerry and Theresa are giving up on their marriage, but they both weren’t on the same page as they’d like you to believe,” the source told Life & Style.

When they announced their split on “Good Morning America” on April 12, Turner and Nist agreed that neither wanted to move away from their families, so they couldn’t agree on where to live together. They painted the divorce as amicable.

“Yes, families and distance played a part, but Theresa really loved Gerry,” the insider told Life & Style. “She wanted to work at it more than him.”

The Insider also told the magazine that both Nist and Turner were “clearly set in their ways.”

On March 24, Nist posted a video on her Instagram page showing the couple discussing her “love language.” She said hers were words of affirmation and physical touch.

Nist was seen wearing her wedding ring after the divorce announcement, according to People.

Theresa Nist Says She ‘Truly Thought It Was Going to Last Forever’

On Instagram, Nist thanked supporters and acknowledged that some people were angry and confused by the sudden divorce just three months after Nist and Turner were married before a live televised audience.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything,” she wrote in the April 15 post.

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message,” she wrote. “You are all so kind to do so. For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

Nist added: “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience.”

