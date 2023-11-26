‘Golden Bachelor’ Spoiler: Finale Brings Intense, Raw, & ‘Visceral’ Moments

“The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner has revealed he is head over heels in love with the woman he chose during his season. Viewers will get to see for certain which woman received Turner’s final rose during the November 30 finale of the debut season of “The Bachelor” spinoff.

Previews and spoilers for “The Golden Bachelor” finale have given fans a sense of how difficult and emotional Turner’s journey will be in its final stages. Now, host Jesse Palmer has provided some additional insight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Experiences a Heartbreaking, ‘Emotional Rollercoaster’

Palmer talked with ET Online on November 20 to share some teasers about what’s ahead with “The Golden Bachelor” finale.

“The final goodbye is by far the most heartbreaking, the most difficult for him,” the show host shared.

Ahead of the final rose ceremony, Palmer indicates he has an incredibly raw conversation with Turner. It’s “probably the most raw that I’ve ever seen or I’ve ever had with anyone since I’ve been hosting the show,” he admitted.

“That’s a moment I’m never going to forget. Just because I could see that it was heartbreaking for him,” he added. “It was just so visceral… It was just really intense,” the “Golden Bachelor” host recalled of that moment.

Palmer explained he did his best to be “a shoulder to cry on and an ear for him in that moment, because I could see how much pain he was in.”

The goodbye Turner shares with the woman he doesn’t choose is so raw and emotional that Palmer said prior goodbyes this season are “nothing like [fans are] going to see during the finale.”

Palmer promises, “This is going to be a finale that Bachelor Nation has never seen before, and one they’re absolutely not going to want to miss.” He thinks Turner found a woman he can spend the rest of his life with, but getting there in the finale will be an “emotional rollercoaster.”

The last that “The Golden Bachelor” viewers saw of Turner and his final two ladies, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist, they had made it through the overnight Fantasy Suite dates.

During that episode, Turner told Palmer he had made his decision. However, that decision may not stick. The finale will show both women meeting Turner’s family and they both get a last date as well. Previews suggest the opinions of his daughters might sway his final decision.

“I think he’s letting the thing play out until the very, very end,” Palmer teases. Turner does make a decision, but letting the other woman go is a heartbreaking experience for all involved.

“The Golden Bachelor” host shared, “I think that’s the most emotional goodbye that I’ve ever seen in the show’s history — from ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Bachelorette, ‘Paradise.’ I mean, it’s really gutting. It’s heart-wrenching.”

It all goes down during the 2-hour “Golden Bachelor” finale on November 30. The good news is that there is a “happy couple” to catch up with and fans are eager to see it all come together.