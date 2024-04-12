Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Make Major Announcement 3 Months After Wedding

“The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got married just weeks after the finale for their season aired. They fell in love and got engaged to one another at the end of filming in late August 2023, and got to go public with their engagement in late November 2023.

Now, the two are back on television to share an update on their relationship. Sadly, the news was not joyful.

Theresa Nist & Gerry Turner Are Divorcing

On April 12, Turner and Nist appeared together on “Good Morning America.” They announced they they are getting divorced.

Turner explained, “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage.”

Nist added, “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope.” She continued, “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Turner, who was the franchise’s first-ever lead for “The Golden Bachelor,” explained further. “The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” he noted.

Those who watched the season know both Turner and Nist are very close to their children and grandchildren. Nist lives in New Jersey, as does her daughter. Her son lives in South Carolina with his family.

Turner has a home in Indiana he bought with his late wife. His two daughters, and two granddaughters, live within a few hours’ drive.

Turner & Nist Looked at Homes to Buy Together But Never Made That Move

Nist insisted they had only the best of intentions in making their marriage work. “That was the plan,” she said on “Good Morning America.”

She added, “We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

“The Golden Bachelor” star shared, “I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart.”

Throughout the April 12 “Good Morning America” interview, the couple held hands. “I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day,” Turner insisted.

Nist added, “Yeah, I still love him.”

Why announce their divorce so soon after the wedding? “We didn’t want to pretend to anybody,” Nist shared.

She also explained that “The Golden Bachelor” couple will return their rings to ABC. “I think that’s the rule,” Nist as she laughed. “But you know what? We don’t have to give back the memories,” she added.

Turner and Nist recently revealed to “The Golden Bachelor” fans they were not living together. They mentioned it during their March 21 podcast appearance on “Dear Shandy” with former “Bachelor” contestant Sharleen Joynt.

During their time on “Dear Shandy,” neither Turner nor Nist suggested they were giving up or considering divorce. TMZ picked up the story on April 1 as well.