Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Share Valentine’s Day Plans After Recent Wedding

“The Golden Bachelor” newlyweds Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together.

Turner and Nist’s relationship has been quite the whirlwind, since they first met while filming the debut season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff in August 2023. They got engaged during the final rose ceremony, and then they had to keep that under wraps until “The Golden Bachelor” finale aired on November 30, 2023.

Deciding there was no time to waste, Nist and Turner got married in a televised wedding on January 4, and they’re settling into life together in her home state of New Jersey. The couple recently opened up about their plans for Valentine’s Day, and it turns out they are going with something low-key rather than big and bold like “The Golden Bachelor” dates.

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist Will Cook for Gerry Turner on Valentine’s Day

On February 5, the site Bachelor Nation shared some sweet tidbits from Turner and Nist. “The Golden Bachelor” star revealed he loves his new wife’s cooking, so a home-cooked meal will be the focus of their Valentine’s Day.

The pair shared Nist’s recipe for Aloha Chicken, which she plans to make for the couple’s celebratory Valentine’s Day dinner. The oven-baked dish consists of rice, pineapple, chicken, and a sauce with brown sugar, garlic, and soy sauce. In sharing the recipe with Bachelor Nation, the end read, “Eat and enjoy with your love!”

Turner raved about several of Nist’s other regular dinner dishes. Apparently, he especially enjoys her roasted cauliflower, roasted sweet potatoes, and salmon dishes.

Turner & Nist Continue to Gush Over One Another

While talking about their mellow Valentine’s Day plans, Turner and Nist also gushed over what they love about one another.

Turner loves to buy his bride jewelry “for no reason,” which she adores. Nist regularly makes late-night meals for her new husband, which seems to be his love language.

She noted that what she loves most about her husband is that he “will always stand up for his beliefs and he is so genuine.” Turner loves “how kind and sensitive [Nist] is with everyone she meets.”

Since getting married, Turner has relocated with his dog to New Jersey where Nist already lived. The two have kept “The Golden Bachelor” fans updated with frequent Instagram posts as they settle into married life together.

Shopping and eating out together have been two popular activities for “The Golden Bachelor” newlyweds. Fans gush over how adorable the couple is together.

One follower commented on a recent post of Turner’s with “🔥Honeymooners forever! 🙌”

Another added, “Omg y’all are just the cutest!!”

Someone else noted, “Cuties inside and out! Ignore the haters, you kids are in love and it shows. Love to see it!”

Fans who loved Turner and Nist on “The Golden Bachelor” are eagerly waiting for the scoop on “The Golden Bachelorette.”

After months of speculating, ABC announced on February 10 that they are officially moving forward on the idea. The network has not announced their pick for who will lead the season, nor have they pinpointed an exact premiere date.

ABC has revealed “The Golden Bachelorette” will debut in the fall, though. Will they strike gold again with a happy couple eager to get married like they did with Turner and Nist?