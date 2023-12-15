Newest ‘Golden Bachelor’ Couple Makes Red Carpet Debut

“The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist just crossed another first off their list as an engaged couple.

The couple could finally go public with their engagement after the November 30 finale of their season aired. Since then, they have done numerous interviews, spent time with family, and spent time at Nist’s favorite spots in her home state of New Jersey. Now, the couple has also walked their first red carpet together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Attended a ‘Golden Bachelor’ Event

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Fiancée Theresa Nist Make Their Red Carpet Debut as an Engaged Couple https://t.co/ZEsNMgg8Vi — People (@people) December 14, 2023

Nist and Turner attended an event in New York City on December 11, People shared. The event was a “Golden Bachelor” screening and panel, and naturally, the engaged couple was on hand for the evening.

People noted that Nist wore a red long coat over a mock-neck tan ribbed dress. She also wore tan heels that matched her dress.

She snuggled closely with her fiance as “The Golden Bachelor” pair posed for photos on the red carpet. Turner kept his look fairly simple with a navy suit, patterned tie, and light blue dress shirt.

“The Golden Bachelor” winner’s Neil Lane engagement ring sparkled, as did Nist’s smile, throughout her appearance.

Nist Sometimes Felt ‘Horrified’ By Seeing Herself on Television

During the screening and panel, People shared that Nist noted she watched each “Golden Bachelor” episode with her daughter and her family. She also watched each episode a second time, the following night, by herself. She admitted she was frequently “horrified” seeing how she looked on television.

Nist also revealed she sometimes cried over things she saw happen on screen. “The Golden Bachelor” winner shared that she talked with Turner “on the phone all the time,” and he did his best to prep her for what she would see.

Despite Turner’s best efforts, “there’s some things he just couldn’t prepare me for,” Nist admitted. Even with some tears and difficult moments, she says it was worth it.

During “The Golden Bachelor” finale, as she accepted Turner’s proposal, Nist told him, “I’m so madly in love with you, Gerry.” She continued, “I feel that for us, life isn’t over, the best is yet to come.”

Turner Admitted Eliminations Were ‘Soul-Crushing’

During the panel, People noted that Turner talked about the difficulties of eliminating women throughout his journey on “The Golden Bachelor.” “You form good friendships, good relationships, good connections, and you work really hard to do it because you want to be open to every possibility that’s in front of you,” he shared.

As a result, however, Turner found it “just soul-crushing” to send women home along the way. “The Golden Bachelor” star admitted “without a doubt,” that was the toughest part of the experience for him. He still can’t bear to watch those segments on screen.

Showrunner Jason Ehrlich was at the panel in New York City too, and he spoke on Turner’s struggles. During the screening, Ehrlich shared, “When it got to the rose ceremony, you were sitting there, and you stood up and visibly went, ‘Oh, I can’t watch this.’ Still to this day, it affects you.”

Ehrlich added, “It speaks to who you are, Gerry.” While Turner struggled with that part of “The Golden Bachelor” journey, he knew it had to happen. “Bear in mind, that’s what we sign up for, and there’s no other way to do it.”