Gerry Turner Returns to Instagram After ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Finale: ‘FINALLY!!!’

“The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner doesn’t have to hide his happiness any longer. After hinting at finding love during the debut season of the franchise spinoff, Turner can now be public about his engagement. As viewers saw during the November 30 finale, Turner proposed to final rose recipient Theresa Nist.

The days since the finale aired have been busy ones for the couple. They have been doing the media rounds, and they are also busy planning their January 4, 2024 wedding. Now, however, Turner has taken a moment to share a post showing him with Nist on his Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Found It ‘Agonizing’ Having to Hide His Engagement

On December 4, Turner shared his first official Instagram post with his fiancee. He gushed, “FINALLY!!!” “The Golden Bachelor” star admitted, “Not being able to post til now has been agonizing.”

Turner made it clear he was thrilled that he and Nist could be out in public together now that “The Golden Bachelor” finale has aired. The photo he shared was a selfie of the lovebirds together.

Based on details seen in the background, it appeared that Turner and Nist may have been dining at Bossa Nova at Sunset Plaza along Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. Both Nist and Turner were all smiles as they leaned in close to one another and he snapped the photo.

The Instagram post received plenty of love from “The Golden Bachelor” fans. Formerly heartbroken contestant Faith Martin commented too, writing, “How fun!! So excited for you both and your new life together!! It’s been quite a journey!! Congrats again!! Go CELEBRATE!!”

When “The Golden Bachelor” fans watched the “Women Tell All” episode that showed Martin’s elimination, it was clear she was still devastated. However, she has been supportive of Nist and Turner. Nist even shared that she and Martin had become very close during filming and have remained in regular contact with one another.

Turner’s post was quickly shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit after it went live on Instagram. It was noted that he seemed so excited to finally be able to share a photo with Nist that he had some spelling mistakes in his caption. Turner has since edited the caption to correct his original errors.

“So excited that you spelled everything wrong😂😂❤️❤️,” one supporter joked in the comments section of Turner’s post.

“Poor guy–he’s having trouble typing on his phone. It’s really sweet. Honestly I’m loving it more than the perfect Instagram posts many people have,” admitted a Reddit poster.

Another Redditor admitted, “I don’t know if this is a deliberate effort to endear me to the new couple, but it’s working 🙃.”

“The Golden Bachelor” viewers saw some tense moments throughout the season involving contestants Kathy Swarts and Nist. However, that seems to be water under the bridge, now. Swarts commented on Turner’s post too, writing, “You can see the love! So happy for you both!”