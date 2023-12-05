Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Give First Look at Upcoming Wedding

Gerry Turner proposed to Theresa Nist on the finale of “The Golden Bachelor” and the two are already planning their wedding.

On the “After the Final Rose” special, the duo confirmed that they don’t plan on waiting very long to tie the knot. In fact, they will exchange vows in January 2024 and their wedding special will air on ABC.

Now, the couple is giving fans a first look into what they can expect at the ceremony. In an interview with People magazine, Turner shared that he and Nist are on the same page with most aspects.

“When she’s thinking out loud and I’m thinking out loud, they’re pretty much in harmony. I haven’t seen anything that wouldn’t work. It’s going to be spectacular,” he teased.

The wedding will air on January 4, 2024, on ABC and will be live.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Wants to Wear a Blue Suit

Turner and Nist have leaned on their families to help pull things together for their special day. As for why they agreed to move forward so quickly, well, they don’t see a reason not to.

“We’re old! Think about it this way: You can wait a year in your 20s because that might be 3 percent of your remaining life,” Turner said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in November 2023. “When you’re in your 70s, a year could be 10 percent or 20 percent of the time you have left,” he added.

A few weeks later, Turner and Nist shared some small details about what they are hoping for when they both say “I do” for a second time.

For starters, Turner is planning on wearing a blue suit to the soiree. As for Nist, she plans on wearing a wedding gown and a veil, though she didn’t share the style she’s going for. Flowers are going to be very important, as Nist tells People that she and her daughter are avid gardeners.

“I have abundant roses and gardens,” she explained.

The pair is hoping to have a band play at the reception, which will feature “long tables with a draped ceiling,” and may even surprise the crowd with a professionally choreographed first dance.

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Are Both Widowed

There was one thing that truly bonded Turner and Nist early on.

In a joint interview on “Good Morning America” following “The Golden Bachelor” finale, Turner shared a bit about how he and Nist bonded over the loss of their respective spouses.

“You have this shared experience that will naturally draw you together. But from there on, it’s like, just like any other dating relationship, you have to find if you have things in common, if you have the chemistry, if you’re drawn to each other. So, it gives a relationship a head start,” he said.

Turner was previously married to Toni Turner, who died after falling ill in 2017. Nist was married to William Nist for 42 years, and he died in 2014.

“Billy and I met when I was 14 and he was 16. We got married at 18 and 20. He was stationed in Berlin during the Vietnam war. I took my first plane ride and we lived there for almost a year. Living in Berlin, I realize now and at the time, was a once in the lifetime experience,” Nist shared on Instagram in November 2023.

“Billy passed away nine years ago today. Remembering my late husband and remembering all the veterans who served our country so that we could be free, not to do whatever we please, but to do the right thing,” she added.

READ NEXT: Is Tyler Cameron Finally Be Ready to Be ‘The Bachelor’?