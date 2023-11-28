Is Tyler Cameron Finally Be Ready to Be ‘The Bachelor’?

Tyler Cameron is easily one of the most popular men to ever star on “The Bachelorette.” From the very beginning of Hannah Brown’s season, there was just something about Cameron that fans were drawn to. Aside from being good looking, Cameron also seemed very polite, respectful, and loyal.

As the season progressed, viewers really fell in love with the nice guy from Florida. And when Brown didn’t pick him, just about everyone who watches the show was hoping that he’d be the next “Bachelor.” But that didn’t happen.

Instead, Cameron did his own thing. He went on to date Gigi Hadid and even gave Brown a second chance. He decided to give reality dating shows a break and hasn’t really looked back. But he’s not opposed.

On the November 7, 2023, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cameron admitted that he’d be open to taking the helm on “The Bachelor.” When host Amanda Hirsch asked if he’d do the show, Cameron responded, “Maybe one day.”

“You gotta be ready. I don’t ever want do ‘The Bachelor’ if I’m not fully into it,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyler Cameron Would ‘Never Say Never’ if the Opportunity to Be ‘The Bachelor’ Arose

Cameron’s interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast wasn’t the first time that he has said that he would hand out roses.

“I just think it’s timing. There’s things I want to try and do for myself still. I want to try to find a relationship for myself on my own,” Cameron told the New York Post in October 2023.

“I don’t believe in doing anything unless your heart is fully into it. And so I just don’t know. I would never say no, though. Never say never. So I think, you know, it could happen later on in life,” he added.

Cameron also told the outlet that he’s ready to settle down — even if it seems as though he’s in his playboy era.

“I think they all think I just want to be, like, out and single and having fun all the time. But I think that switch for me is flipped. I want to settle in and I want to kind of build out my life and family and career and everything. I moved back home to Florida to kind of focus on that. So that’s kind of been where my head’s at lately,” he said.

Tyler Cameron Might Have a Girlfriend

Cameron has maintained that he’s single, but a few people seem to think that he’s dating Tate Madden. For starters, they follow each other on Instagram. Moreover, Rachael Kirkconnell, who is dating Cameron’s BFF and former “Bachelor” star Matt James, also follows Madden.

Next, Madden and Cameron have been hanging out together quite a bit and he has made many appearances on her Instagram feed.

He may not be ready to take himself officially off the market and seems keen on keeping his options open, especially when it comes to a potential run on “The Bachelor.” However, if he is in a relationship, fans may never

