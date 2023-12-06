‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Goes on the Defense Following Damning Report

Gerry Turner spoke out about allegations that his work and romantic history are not as portrayed on “The Golden Bachelor.”

The 72-year-old widower was touted as a long-retired “restaurateur” as he looked for love on the ABC dating spinoff, but an exposé from The Hollywood Reporter claimed he didn’t actually retire at age 55 as was stated. The report also cast doubt on his restaurant past, noting that he last owned a restaurant in 1985 and engaged in a long list of jobs after that including hot tub installations and handyman work.

Turner stood by his story in an interview with Katie Couric Media posted December 1, 2023. While speaking with Couric, Turner insisted that he owned a “profitable” burger business reminiscent of Mel’s Diner, the eatery he took his final pick Theresa Nist to on “The Golden Bachelor.”

“I sold burgers and fries and shakes, and it was a very profitable business,” Turner stated. “The comments about what I did later in life, I did those after I retired. I retired at 55. And I was very happy giving back to the community and doing things that were worth something to other people.”

“I mean, geez, I didn’t work as a handyman for the money,” he added. “I did it because I knew I was doing something good for people who needed help.”

Gerry Turner’s Work History Was Uncovered Earlier

While speaking with Couric, Turner admitted there’s “just enough truth” in THR’s story. But he added that he is not giving it any more merit. “I have so many positives to think about that I haven’t really given that article a whole lot of thought,” he told Couric.

But this is not the first time Turner’s work history was questioned. Not long after his season of “The Golden Bachelor’ started in September 2023, TV Insider noted ABC’s description of their leading man as a retired grandfather who pays pickleball and enjoys family time.

The outlet then referenced his LinkedIn page and his ownership in a Mr. Quick franchise from 1978 to 1985. Next was a list of Turner’s follow-up jobs in sales at King Food Service and Gold’s Gym. THR noted that Turner’s “post-retirement” work, such as installing hot tubs and working as a maintenance man at a mental health facility, was never mentioned on the ABC dating show.

Gerry Turner is Only Looking at the Positives in His Life Right Now

Turner’s dating history after the death of his wife, Toni, was also called out. A mystery ex under the guise of “Carolyn” claimed she began dating Turner just one month after his wife of 42 years passed away and that she moved into the dream retirement home he had built with his late wife. Carolyn also claimed that in 2019, Turner shamed her for gaining weight and they split soon after.

While speaking with Couric, Turner questioned the definition of a relationship. “I guess I would say this: I dated a number of women, but then it becomes an issue of how you define whether you’re in a relationship,” Turner said, adding that he wanted “to focus on what’s going on now.”

Turner elaborated in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. The ABC star said he wants to focus on the “positive” things in his life right now.

“I have the wonderful love of Theresa, my partner. I don’t have time to reflect on comments like this. I’m happy to look forward,” he said. “I mean, I’m sitting across from Theresa right now, and I look at her and she’s the love of my life. And I really don’t have time to think about some of the other stuff.”

