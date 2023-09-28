How Old Are the Women on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

The new season of “The Bachelor” features the franchise’s first-ever leading man in his 70s. So, when widower Gerry Turner is seen meeting his 22 women during the September 28, 2023 series premiere of “The Golden Bachelor,” they won’t be from the typical demographic on the ABC dating show.

Turner, 72, was married to his high school sweetheart Toni for 43 years, which means he was with a woman close to his age for most of his life. When the powers-that-be cast the 72-year-old grandfather’s season, they were sure to make sure the women weren’t too young. In the past, “The Bachelor” franchise has been criticized for casting women who are too young and not “ready” for marriage.

Ahead of the official casting announcement, a source close to the show told Heavy: “ We can confirm our casting call is for seniors looking for love.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, all of the women in Turner’s season are at least 60 years of age.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Women on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Have a 15-Year Age Range

The cast for “The Golden Bachelor” ranges in age from 60 years old to 75 years old, per the list posted by Entertainment Weekly. Six of the women – Edith, Joan, Maria, Marina, Nancy, and Natascha – are 60 years old, while contestants Pamela and Sandra are age 75. Everyone else is somewhere in between, which gives Turner a wide range of women to pursue.

Many of the women are retired, although Leslie, a 64-year-old fitness instructor, is still going strong. Ditto for Peggy, a 69-year-old dental hygienist.

Before filming for his season started, Turner revealed to Variety that he told producers he hoped to find a woman who is active like he is and enjoys sports such as golf and pickleball. He also gave them a “general range of age” for women he would like to date.

“I think I said 60 to 70, but feel free to blur the lines,” Turner told the outlet.

A Former Bachelor Star’s Mom is a Contestant on Gerry Turner’s Season

One woman who fans may recognize is Patty James, the mother of former “Bachelor” star Matt James. At age 70, the retired real estate agent is right around the age Turner is looking for. James, who hails from North Carolina, has been single for nearly 30 years after splitting from the father of her two sons when they were young, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Matt James’ best friend, Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron, spoke out about Patty James’ casting on “The Golden Bachelor.”

“Patty’s my Dark Horse,” Cameron said on the September 24, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” “I think she’s going to go far in it. Patty’s fine. Now you know… I don’t know, it might be a little bit too much for Gerry to handle so you know hopefully he’s got his pacemaker in, he’ll be all right,” Cameron joked, before adding, “You know, I just told her to be her, have fun and she’s gonna do great.”

