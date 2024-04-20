‘Bachelor’ Star ‘Surprised by the Abruptness’ of Golden Divorce Announcement

A former “The Bachelor” lead shared his thoughts on “The Golden Bachelor” divorce. Nick Viall has plenty of experience as a member of Bachelor Nation, having appeared on “The Bachelorette” twice, “Bachelor in Paradise,” and then as a lead for “The Bachelor.” Even with all his franchise experience, he admitted Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce announcement shocked him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Viall Found the Abruptness of the Announcement Surprising

People shared Viall’s thoughts on Turner and Nist’s divorce on April 15.

Viall had sometimes been critical of Turner throughout the airing of “The Golden Bachelor” season. Even so, Viall admitted, “I was caught off guard, and surprised by the abruptness” of the divorce announcement.

“I think what shocked me the most is this wasn’t just a normal breakup or an end of an engagement, this was a divorce announcement,” the former “Bachelor” lead noted.

He also admitted he believes there is “more to the story” behind Turner and Nist’s decision to divorce so soon after getting married.

“The Bachelor” star pointed out, “It doesn’t require lawyers to get out of an engagement. It does require lawyers to get out of a marriage.”

Viall added, “I’m really curious what changed with Gerry and Theresa that made them so sure to sign up a marriage license, but now only to get a divorce.”

“Maybe Gerry’s not as golden as we hoped he would be,” Viall suggested.

The Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Would Love to Have Theresa Nist on His Podcast

Viall expressed an interest in having Nist join him for an episode of his podcast, “The Viall Files.”

He admitted he thought Nist’s side of the situation would probably be more intriguing to hear than Turner’s version. Fans of “The Viall Files” seemed to love the idea.

“A Theresa interview would be groundbreaking,” a fan noted on the podcast’s Instagram page.

“Nick, we need an interview from Theresa alone,” another declared.

Someone else commented, “Nick I agree with you. I hope Theresa or her family will come on your show!! Or one of the ladies from the show!!”

A different “Viall Files” listener shared a different perspective. They suggested Nist “Has too much class & common sense to join Nick’s podcast to share negative details about Gerry.”

That person added, “She is more into cutting ties and putting the chaos behind her and going forward with her successful life. I’m sure she is embarrassed and sorry she agreed to marry this latent imposter especially on a TV show.”

Viall Thinks ‘the Truth’ Will Emerge

Turner and Nist indicated the decision to divorce came after a lack of agreement on where to live together. Viall isn’t fully buying it, though.

“I don’t think it’s because they couldn’t find an apartment together. They clearly could have, they simply chose not to.”

The former “Bachelor” quipped, “Give it a couple months, and then this truth will come out.”

He also admitted, “I think we all really enjoyed watching the ‘Golden Bachelor’ and watching all these people earnestly look for love.”

Viall continued, “And having a TV wedding only to get divorced in three months is not necessarily something that … I don’t think helped.”