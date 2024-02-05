‘Bachelor’ Star Welcomes 1st Child, Shares Name & Photos

A former lead from “The Bachelor” just became a father for the first time. Nick Viall and his fiancee, Natalie Joy, now have a daughter. In announcing the baby girl’s arrival, the podcaster and Bachelor Nation veteran revealed the first photo and details of the new family member.

Here’s what you need to know:

River Rose Viall Was Born on February 2

“The Bachelor” fans knew that Viall was expecting his daughter’s arrival any day. When he went a bit quiet on social media, many suspected she had been born.

On February 4, Viall took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, simply, “Completely totally absolutely in love.” Joy reposted her fiance’s story.

After that, Bachelor Nation had to sit tight and wait a bit on additional updates.

Finally, the details came via an Instagram post on February 5. Viall and his fiancee welcomed their daughter on February 2. “River Rose Viall…named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now,” he wrote in the caption of his announcement post.

After announcing their pregnancy in August, Viall told E! News, “We are over the moon. It’s always been the single most meaningful goal of our lives to be parents. It feels surreal and exciting.”

Viall’s post was flooded with love from fellow reality television stars and fans.

“Oh my goodness congratulations my friend, so happy for you guys,” wrote Rumer Willis.

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd, who just announced big baby news of her own, commented, “The best part of life really does start now!! Omg she is beautiful guys! Congratulations.” Fans may remember that Viall competed with Murgatroyd on season 24 of DWTS.

Becca Tilley gushed, “Wow she is perfect!!! Congratulations! That is the cutest nose I have ever seen!”

“Her name, truly iconic,” noted a follower.

“Oh look at that most beautiful precious face, what a stunner,” another follower added.

The Couple Gave Fans a Sneak Peek at the Baby’s Nursery

The couple announced their pregnancy via an Instagram post on August 8, 2023. “Our biggest dream came true,” Joy wrote in the caption. Not long after that, they revealed they were expecting a girl.

Shortly before welcoming their daughter, Viall and Joy shared a sneak peek of the baby’s nursery in an Instagram post. The room is decorated in mostly neutral colors.

A brass crib and wallpaper decorated with flowers on it could be seen in the video sneak peek. In addition, the couple hung some drawings and pictures on the wall.

Plenty of stuffed animals and books are in the room, ready to be used, and a mobile in pastel colors hangs over the crib. Fans took some name guesses based on things they saw in the nursery. Madeleine, Georgia, and Brooklyn all were mentioned, along with a few others.

As People shared, Viall and Joy first met via Instagram private messages and quietly started dating in July 2020. They started hinting on social media they were dating in October 2020 and in January 2021, their romance became officially public.

Viall then proposed in January 2023. “The Bachelor” and his fiancee have made references to wedding planning, but so far, they have not revealed their anticipated wedding date.