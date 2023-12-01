Reality Steve Spoils Big ‘Golden Bachelor’ Announcement

The finale for the first-ever season of “The Golden Bachelor” is airing its two-hour finale, and host Jesse Palmer teased something big on the horizon. However, it seems spoiler guru Reality Steve managed to spill the beans first.

As the finale began, Palmer told viewers he had a shocking announcement coming. Bachelor Nation immediately started buzzing about what the supposed shocker might be, and there were plenty of guesses across social media.

Previous spoilers for “The Golden Bachelor” have revealed that Gerry Turner will choose Theresa Nist over Leslie Fhima. The two are reportedly engaged and still together, according to a November 21 Instagram post from podcaster and blogger Reality Steve.

Before Palmer could do his big reveal, though, Reality Steve took to social media to spill the beans. He says the announcement will be that Turner and Nist will definitely be getting married, and their wedding will be televised on ABC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Says Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Are Already Planning a Wedding

Just minutes after Palmer’s “The Golden Bachelor” tease aired in the Eastern and Central time zones, Reality Steve tweeted what he had learned.

“(BIG SPOILER): Jesse Palmer just opened the show saying ‘Get ready for an announcement that’ll leave all of Bachelor Nation stunned.’ That announcement is going to be Gerry and Theresa are getting married and ABC is gonna televise it. Not tonight, but it’s gonna happen.”

“Wow! I’m speechless. And here for it,” one “The Golden Bachelor” fan tweeted in response to the spoiler.

Another tweeted, “Omg, that’s amazing!!!!!!!”

A similarly thrilled viewer added, “I’m so here for that!! Yes!!”

Plenty of Other Theories Spread Across Social Media

“The Golden Bachelor” fans had plenty of theories regarding Palmer’s tease.

One viewer tweeted, “This ‘special announcement’ better be Golden Bachelorette!!!”

There has been a lot of buzz over the idea ABC could do a season of “The Golden Bachelorette” next. Palmer thinks it should happen, but of course, it’s not his decision to make.

Even though ABC has not confirmed they will do “The Golden Bachelorette,” fans have rallied to see Faith Martin, Susan Noles, or perhaps runner-up Leslie Fhima in the lead role. For now, however, fans will have to hang tight.

“The special announcement better be Leslie and Faith as Golden Bachelorettes,” tweeted another eager fan.