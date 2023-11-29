Jesse Palmer on the ‘Edge of My Seat’ Waiting for ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Confirmation

As “The Golden Bachelor” finale draws near, fans are already buzzing about the possibility of having a season of “The Golden Bachelorette.” There seem to be plenty of solid contenders for the lead spot, should ABC decide to move forward with the concept. However, so far, no official announcement has been made. Recently, host Jesse Palmer admitted he’s as eager as fans are to get news on this front.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jesse Palmer Thinks Several of Gerry Turner’s Ladies Deserve the Gig

On the November 20 episode of “Live With Kelly & Mark,” Palmer talked about how great Turner and his ladies have been on “The Golden Bachelor.” He shared, “They have so much wisdom, they’ve lived life, they have children, many of them have grandkids, and I think they’re people that are really easy to root for. I think there’s a magic there.”

That led to the question many people have been asking for a while now. Will there be a season of “The Golden Bachelorette”? Palmer replied, “I hope so. Wouldn’t that be great? I think there should be. There totally should be.”

Palmer added, “I think there are multiple women from Gerry’s season that would make amazing ‘Golden Bachelorettes.’ I’m literally on the edge of my seat waiting to get the news if in fact, that’s gonna happen.”

The Bachelor Nation franchise host has not been shy about saying he would love to see “The Golden Bachelorette” happen. On October 11, the Bachelor Nation host told E! News of the idea, “I can’t speak on behalf of executives or anybody else, obviously.” If it’s left up to him, though, “Absolutely. I hope that’s the case.”

When he was asked early on as Turner’s season started to air, Palmer noted he figured the executives wanted to see how “The Golden Bachelor” would do first. Fans have gone crazy over the debut season of the franchise spinoff, and many have already made their preferred lead picks known.

There Are Plenty of Contenders to Become ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Faith Martin, whom Turner eliminated after the hometown dates, has been a popular suggestion from “The Golden Bachelor” fans. Quite a few others have been rooting for Joan Vassos, the bachelorette who left filming to be with her daughter after a difficult delivery with her baby. Naturally, the woman who does not receive Turner’s final rose during the November 30 finale would be a contender too.

Could Palmer make an official announcement about ABC moving forward with a season of “The Golden Bachelorette” during Turner’s finale? That seems possible, but so far, no confirmation that will happen has emerged. While fans wait to see if that will be the case, they are buzzing online about the idea.

“The golden bachelorette might be Leslie, Susan, Edith or Faith,” one person suggested on “The Golden Bachelor” subreddit. Susan Noles and Edith Aguirre seem to be popular suggestions on top of Martin, Vassos, and finalists Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

“It’s going to be Joan as much as I’d like it to be Susan,” suggested another Redditor.

“I honestly believe leslie is considered to be a strong candidate already and I want to see more of her on my screen,” commented someone else.