Theresa Nist & Gerry Turner Reunite Just Days Ahead of Wedding

“The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist separated briefly in recent days, spending their Christmas with their respective individual families. They are back together again though, and they are busy getting ready for their big wedding on January 4.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Reunited for New Year’s Eve

Once Turner and Nist could go public with their engagement, with the November 30 “The Golden Bachelor” finale, they’ve been constantly together and on the go. The two separated briefly for the actual Christmas holiday, but Turner assured everybody the split was only for a couple of days.

On December 23, “The Golden Bachelor” star posted a photo on Instagram showing him with friends. Many fans asked him where Nist was, and he did respond in a comment to one curious supporter.

“We’ve traveled non-stp for months. Sometimes we need to head different directions. Be back together in a couple days,” Turner wrote.

On December 31, both Nist and Turner were on Instagram gushing over one another in person again. Turner wrote, “A lazy afternoon on NYE, with our wedding only a few days away.”

In an Instagram Story posted about an hour later, Turner shared a photo of Nist holding a menu at a restaurant. “Early lunch at a cozy French Restaurant @le grande Boucherie,” he captioned the photo. The French restaurant they dined at, Le Grande Boucherie, is in Manhattan, New York.

Nist shared a few photos of her reunion with Turner on her Instagram page too. The photos were a set of selfies the two took while relaxing on the bed of their New York City hotel room.

“The Golden Bachelor” winner wrote, “Relaxing in a New York State of mind waiting for the ball to drop and wishing everyone a happy, healthy and joyful New Year.”

Lots of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans Gushed Over Seeing the Pair Back Together

Turner and Nist didn’t just snuggle with one another in the hotel room, though. “The Golden Bachelor” couple joined “The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and Ryn Seacrest for the New Year’s Eve festivities for ABC in Times Square as well.

Fans were tickled to see Nist and Turner reunite after their Christmas holiday apart.

One supporter commented on Nist’s Instagram post, “You two are so sweet together!!”

Another gushed, “Soooo happy for the 2 of you!!!! And LOVE that a Jersey girl won his ❤️ Can’t wait to watch your wedding on Thursday!”

“Ugh they’re so cute. I want to adopt them as my surrogate grandparents please,” a fan on Reddit declared.

“They look perfect together,” added another Redditor.

“You can see by their body language that they are all in,” a comment read on another Reddit thread.

“I think their wedding is going to be really cool and wholesome,” suggested another fan.

Another Reddit poster noted, “Gentlemen, find a woman who looks at you the way Theresa looks at Gerry.”

A supporter pointed out in a comment on Turner’s Instagram post, “You 2 seem 20 years younger!!! You have a glow😍.”

“The Golden Bachelor” stars will likely turn their focus now to their January 4 wedding, which will air live on ABC.