‘Golden Bachelor’ Finale Spoiler Confirmed

Gerry Turner has been looking for a second chance at love on “The Golden Bachelor,” and new spoilers reveal he found it. Fans have been eager to know who receives his final rose, and now spoiler guru Reality Steve has spilled the goods.

Warning! Major “The Golden Bachelor” spoilers ahead!

Gerry Turner Gives Theresa Nist His Final Rose

On November 21, Reality Steve took to Twitter to reveal “The Golden Bachelor” spoiler everybody has been waiting to get. “It’s taken a while, but I finally have been able to find out who Gerry chose… Theresa Nist,” he tweeted.

As “The Golden Bachelor” fans know, Turner had overnight dates with both Nist and Leslie Fhima. Fans were divided on which lady they thought got his final rose, but now the spoiler is out there.

Fans of Fhima will likely be greatly disappointed by this spoiler from Reality Steve, and many may doubt the accuracy of what he says happens until they see it for themselves. “The Golden Bachelor” viewers thought they saw plenty of signs supporting Nist getting the final rose, but there were signs Fhima was his pick too.

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Got Engaged

Reality Steve shared some additional information in his November 21 “Daily Roundup” podcast. He revealed he got the information he needed on Sunday, November 19.

“Gerry got engaged to Theresa. They are still engaged,” Reality Steve shared.

Reality Steve noted that after filming was completed, he first heard Turner was engaged to Fhima. Then he heard that the relationship was over, and he was dating someone else entirely. He never was convinced that was actually true, though.

It was just over the past weekend he got confirmation that Turner and Nist were engaged and together.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Finale Airs on November 30

(SPOILER): It’s finally here. Your Golden Bachelor finale spoiler…. pic.twitter.com/IzD8QfkInd — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 21, 2023

“The Golden Bachelor” fans will still need to wait a couple of weeks to see Turner present his final rose. There is no new episode on November 23, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The following week, on Thursday, November 30, viewers will get a two-hour finale of “The Golden Bachelor.” That is a treat for fans, as all of the previous episodes have been just one hour long.

In addition, according to Reality Steve, there will be a live component to the finale. This is how finales have been done for “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” for several years.

Live segments will be mixed with pre-taped segments, so “The Golden Bachelor” fans should get to see Turner talk with Fhima after her elimination is shown. Then, Turner and Nist should give an update on how they’re doing now.

There is still a lot of ground to cover in the finale before Turner’s final rose ceremony. He will introduce both Fhima and Nist to his daughters, and previews have suggested they will have a definitive opinion on one lady over the other.

It is expected that Turner will have final dates with both Nist and Fhima and then he faces his final decision. He has previously revealed he is in love and currently with the person he chose.

However, spoilers do reveal he will struggle with his decision. He may feel confident in who he ultimately chooses, but breaking the heart of the woman he eliminates takes a heavy toll on him.