Exclusive: Did Hannah Brown Talk to Peter Weber About Her New Book?

Peter Weber and Hannah Brown had a relationship during her season of “The Bachelorette,” and while most fans may have thought that the two ended things after Brown sent Weber home, they actually hooked up well after Brown’s season ended.

In a new interview with People magazine that was published ahead of the release of her first memoir, “God Bless This Mess,” Brown revealed that she was really torn up after she broke things off with Weber — and she admitted that they saw each other after he filmed his season of “The Bachelor.”

Brown, who got engaged to Jed Wyatt on the finale of her season, found herself single shortly thereafter, and was left to watch as her ex-boyfriend attempted to find love on his own season of the show. However, things weren’t completely over between she and Weber — and she’s spilling the tea.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brown Admits She Had a Hard Time Letting Go of Peter & Said They Hooked Up While His ‘Bachelor’ Season Was Airing

Brown and Weber had incredible chemistry, but Brown really felt like her other relationships were further along than the one she shared with Weber. However, sending him home wasn’t easy.

“I was so upset breaking up with him. I know he really did care about me and he’s such a great guy. I was really confused,” Brown told People, adding, “Peter told me he’d quit the show, 100 percent, if I could say that I wanted to be with him. I wanted to go on a date with him, but I couldn’t say that I knew for sure.”

Weber ended up getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss on the finale of his season — but that relationship didn’t work out. He then realized that he still had feelings for Madison Prewett, and decided to pursue that. However, sometime while “The Bachelor” was airing, Brown and Weber reconnected. It happened at an engagement party for “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin. The two got to talking and ended up leaving together — but the chemistry that they had in that windmill in Greece wasn’t there.

“The chemistry just wasn’t there. It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl on his mind. It was all so bizarre,” Brown told People.

In an interview with Weber earlier this month, Heavy asked if he was still in touch with Brown. “No, I have not been in touch with [her]. I wish [her] the best!” he said.

Weber Was Not Asked About Brown’s Book Before She Published it

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Brown shared that she wasn’t able to share every single juicy detail of her time on “The Bachelorette” because of the contract that she signed with ABC.

“I signed a pretty strict contract,” she wrote, adding, “Book is about so much more than all that, and I feel like all the real impactful moments of that time are still in there. Don’t worry. Still good insight. And juice,” she added.

Although Brown didn’t go into detail about what she chose to share about Weber, Heavy can confirm that she didn’t talk to him about her book before she published it.

“Are you at all curious about what Hannah Brown may write about you in her new

book? Heavy asked Weber.

“I’m sure Hannah’s book will be incredible. She’s brilliant and has a lot to offer. I’m

sure it will be a success,” he told us.

“Did she reach out to you about it?” we asked.

“No, she didn’t reach out,” he said.

