‘Bachelorette’ Lead Will Star on New Reality Competition Show Airing on Fox

A former “Bachelorette” lead will be starring on a brand new reality show coming in January 2023. The show has been tentatively named “Special Forces: The Ultimate Test.”

On September 7, 2022, Deadline reported that Hannah Brown will be part of the all-star cast, that includes several other celebrities from actors to athletes. The show was filmed earlier in the summer in Jordan.

“There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of ‘no guts, no glory’ – and no glam,” the network said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

Brown has not made a statement about her involvement in the show. However, on July 26, 2022, she did share a post about life and admitted that she was “taking” things in and was both “winning and losing.”

“Ya know, I still don’t have the answers to most of life’s questions, and that’s okay. I’m just LIVIN’. Taking it in everyday. Winning, and losing. Saying yes, saying no. Staying content, while taking some risks. Is this what balance is??” she asked her followers.

Regardless of the show’s outcome, Brown appears to be in a good place in life, as evidenced by her social media activity.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brown Will Be Joined by 15 Other Celebs as They Test Their Mental & Physical Strengths

Brown will compete alongside Anthony Scaramucci, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B, former TLC star Kate Gosselin, Tyler Florence, Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Kenya Moore, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, former New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza, and Drew Pinsky.

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength,” Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, said, according to Deadline.

“It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities,” Wade added.

Brown Won ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Brown, a former beauty queen, started off her journey in reality television on Clayton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor.” Although things didn’t work out between them, producers gave her a shot to hand out roses on the next season of “The Bachelorette.”

Brown ended up getting engaged to Jed Wyatt on the finale, but the two parted ways shortly after filming ended. However, her time on reality television wasn’t over.

Brown inked a deal with ABC to compete on season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars.” She was paired with ballroom pro Alan Bersten, and the two danced their way to the Mirrorball, winning the season.

Brown has amassed more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram. She continues to prove to be pretty popular, even years after she won the People’s Choice Award for “The Competition Contestant of 2019.”

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Involved in Major Scandal