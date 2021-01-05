Does Matt James Get Engaged? Tyler Cameron Gives a Big Hint

The question on everyone’s mind during a new season of The Bachelor: will the lead get down on one knee? Matt James’ best friend and Bachelor Nation alum, Tyler Cameron, is providing a clue.

“He’s really pushing himself, you know, to be vulnerable to put himself out there and I think you’re going to get a great season and a great Matt,” said Cameron during a recent hiking vlog on his YouTube channel. He added, “Matt seems genuinely happy, and you know, I think we’re going to get the end that we all want and have been missing for a little while.”

The last three Bachelors had unconventional endings, with winner switch-ups, broken engagements and choosing to just date, all before getting to the After the Final Rose special. While James has not been on any previous iterations, the franchise’s first Black Bachelor is best friends with fan-favorite Cameron.

Cameron discussed Matt’s season on a recent appearance on Chicks in the Office, according to Us Weekly. At the time, he said, “hopefully Matt comes home happy with somebody.”

The friends are currently roommates in New York City. He jokingly told the podcast, “I guess I’m gonna have a third roommate now so that’ll be an interesting dynamic you know?”

He continued, “Maybe he’ll kick me out. I could see me just getting pushed out [and him saying], ‘Screw you, Tyler. You need to get your s–t together before you come back.’”

Fans will have to wait to see how James’ season ends, but his journey begins tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

A Recent Promo Hints at Heartbreak

Despite Cameron’s hints to the otherwise, a recent promo certainly makes it seem like heartbreak is a possibility.

During an emotionally charged moment, Chris Harrison is seen approaching a distraught looking James and asks, “You okay?” James simply responds, “No, no I’m not.”

James, who was raised by a single mother, revealed the lasting impact that divorce has had on his relationships.

“One of the things that has been hard for me in my relationships is going deep and sharing who I am, what I’m about and what I’ve been through,” he said. “Because it opens up this place that scares me and I think about my mom, I think about my brother and how this broken family and broken marriage has affected their lives. And I don’t want to put anybody through that.”

Despite that, James is seen holding a diamond ring. He said, “And the only thing I’m certain of is that love causes you to do things that you wouldn’t normally do.” He added, “I’ve got this beautiful diamond that represents so much more than you could ever imagine.”

James Has Made History as the First Black Bachelor

When James was announced in June, he made history as the first Black Bachelor. His appointment comes after a Change.com petition circulated among Bachelor Nation fans and alum.

It in part read, “ABC and Warner Bros. have been producing Bachelor content for 18 years. During that time they’ve cast 40 season leads, yet only one Black lead. This is unacceptable.”

The petition called Bachelor Nation, “one of the most popular and influential franchises on television” and called on it to “reflect and honor the racial diversity of our country–both in front of and behind the camera.”

After James’ appointment, the ABC president pledged to be more mindful of diversity.

