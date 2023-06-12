‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Details Scary Medical Incident

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” star recently experienced an unexpected and concerning medical situation, and she shared the details with franchise fans. Jade Roper keeps busy these days with her three children with her “Bachelor Nation” husband, Tanner Tolbert, but her focus shifted not long ago when she had to manage an issue that had fans worried.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jade Roper Broke out in Hives

Keeping Jade in our thoughts ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/EU5Nwy2dlP — Bachelor Nation (@bachnation) June 7, 2023

On June 6, Bachelor Nation shared screenshots and details from Roper’s now-expired Instagram Stories regarding the rough situation. In one Instagram Story, Roper showed a photo of her very swollen face. “Still can’t believe this was my face two weeks ago. Lots of DM’s about my hives and swollen face and if I ever found out the reason,” the former “Bachelor” contestant wrote. She also shared photos showing her back and her abdomen covered in red hives. She explained at its worst, “My body was also 90% covered in hives.” While Roper has since recovered, she noted she had not been able to pinpoint the cause of the severe hives. “I never found anything out besides it was probably caused by stress or hormones or Mast Cell activation.”

According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, mast cell activation syndrome involves an anaphylactic reaction that does not seem to have a specific cause. The symptoms may include hives, flushing, itching, and swelling, along with heart-related problems like low blood pressure, rapid pulse, and passing out. People may also experience wheezing or shortness of breath, as well as diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. Mast Cell Action explains that mast cells are blood cells that are central to the body’s immune system. The mast cells detect potential immunity-related triggers and send out mast cell mediators, which are chemicals, to signal one’s system how to respond. In mast cell activation syndrome, however, the mast cell mediators are sent out too often or at volumes that are too high, potentially reacting to triggers that should not be considered truly harmful. Chemicals or food often turn out to be catalysts for this happening.

Roper Has Been Better Since the Initial Incident

When updating fans, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star reassured fans, “I’m completely better now, I was worried about them resurfacing, because I heard that was common, but nothing so far thankfully.” Roper also noted, “I’ve been taking a histamine blocker before meals, so maybe that’s been really helpful.” Bachelor Nation noted this was not the first time Roper shared an incident regarding an allergic reaction, but this case seemed particularly unsettling for her. Luckily, she has been able to put the incident behind her and has not had any further issues so far.

In April, Roper shared a different kind of update with “Bachelor in Paradise” fans. Roper and Tolbert, who met during season 2 and have children Emerson, Brooks, and Reed, decided they wanted to try for a fourth child. She had dreamt of welcoming a Christmas baby, but found she was not pregnant during the timeframe where that could happen. She told fans, “Tanner and I decided we are only going to loosely try for a couple months and not stress about it and if it’s meant to be, then it’s meant to be.” The couple did not have immediate success in getting pregnant again, but Roper explained, “It’s really a weird feeling, because Reed is SUCH the baby of the family, but I still feel there’s one more baby out there for us. It’s a heart tug.”