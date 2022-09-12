‘Bachelorette’ Star Shredded by Fans After Arrest: ‘So Many Gross Choices in One Night’

Over the weekend, a former contestant from “The Bachelorette” ran into some legal trouble. James Taylor, who originally appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season, was arrested in Katy, Texas, and show fans had plenty to say about what went down.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Ran Into Trouble in a Parking Garage

The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate entertainment district early Saturday morning. https://t.co/EMa6DCAJGo — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) September 11, 2022

According to KBTX, the former “Bachelorette” contestant was arrested on September 10. Police reports from the incident indicate an off-duty police officer who was working at the garage approached Taylor around 2:45 a.m. while he was in the Northgate Parking Garage. The Blinn College officer who approached the former “Bachelorette” contestant reported Taylor had urinated in the garage as he stood near his pickup truck.

The officer told the former “Bachelorette” star not to urinate near his truck and “further advised James not to drive the Ford F150,” the 2012 pickup truck near him. The probable cause statement detailed that Taylor told the officer he would find another way home. However, Taylor allegedly waited a few minutes and then returned to his truck and drove away from the garage.

After that, the College Station police were alerted, and they approached Taylor as he drove toward the garage exit gate. Taylor told police he was just moving his truck in search of a cellphone signal, and the officer reached into the truck to turn it off while telling Taylor to step out of the truck.

Taylor Wasn’t Alone When Confronted by Police

Taylor reportedly had slurred speech and glassy eyes, and he swayed as he stood while smelling of alcohol. “The Bachelorette” star told the officer he had been drinking for several hours earlier in the evening. In addition, the arrest report noted Taylor had a “college freshman companion” in the passenger seat of his truck. He explained he was taking her to her dorm room, and the officer noted the 18-year-old student was “not in any kind of condition to appraise the benefits and risks of the situation she was in.”

The 35-year-old was described as verbally abusive toward the officer, threatening to press charges and get the officer fired while calling him “an idiot.” The officer also found a handgun in the pocket of the driver’s side door, which is illegal in Texas when another criminal offense is being committed. The former “Bachelorette” contestant was booked on charges of possession of a firearm and driving while intoxicated, and InTouch detailed that he paid a bond of $4,000 for the weapons charge and $2,000 for the DWI charge.

So far, Taylor has not commented publicly on the incident. On Sunday, he posted a short Instagram story with a selfie he snapped where he tagged a friend and noted it was a “great Sunday.” He may not have addressed the situation yet, but “The Bachelorette” fans had plenty to say about the incident.

“Everything about this is so unsurprising. What a scumbag,” one “Bachelorette” fan noted on Reddit.

“This dude has given me serious ick since his appearance on Jojo’s season and it just keeps getting worse,” added another show fan.

“Hopefully the police got that girl to her dorm safe and soundly. That’s super scary, especially for a brand new freshman,” commented someone else.

“An 18 year old?! Wow he really made so many gross choices in one night,” detailed another critic.