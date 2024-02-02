Jason Tartick Admits to Significant Mistakes in Romance With Kaitlyn Bristowe

Former “The Bachelorette” star Jason Tartick has opened up about a major regret he has in the aftermath of the end of his engagement to Kaitlyn Bristowe.

When the couple started dating in January 2019, it was something of a whirlwind romance. Now, looking back, Tartick can admit he has regrets about the way some things played out early in their romance.

If he could go back to those early days, he admitted, he would tell himself to “Wake the hell up.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jason Tartick & Kaitlyn Bristowe Didn’t Discuss Finances Early in Their Relationship

Tartick is releasing his second book on April 2 and it is titled “Talk Money to Me.” People shared an exclusive excerpt from the book on January 30, and fans may find it rather enlightening.

The former “Bachelorette” star explained that his new book reflects his “desire to push financial transparency and teach money management skills to people of all ages.” He noted that research he did for this upcoming book revealed to him that “money fights are the second leading cause of divorce, right behind marital infidelity.”

He worked in the banking industry for a decade before joining Bachelor Nation. Tartick credits his grandfather for teaching him about financial literacy.

“During our lessons he said something that has stuck with me ever since: ‘When it comes to money management with yourself and loved ones, you must understand the importance of financial transparency,'” Tartick shared.

He added, “From that moment on, financial transparency has always been a big part of my life.”

Despite having a financial background, and believing in financial transparency, Tartick lost sight of that in the early days of his romance with Bristowe. In the excerpt of his book shared by People, “The Bachelorette” star wrote about the regrets he has on that front.

“Prior to June 2019, before we moved in together, my ex and I never had a candid conversation about money,” Tartick shared. “I never told her the important numbers that defined my financial health, and she didn’t tell me hers. Hell, I didn’t even ask,” he recalled.

Tartick Neglected to Have ‘Mandatory’ Conversations With Bristowe

The former “Bachelorette” contestant admits in his book that when moving in with Bristowe, “I did everything I criticize and teach not to do now — I made financial assumptions and avoided talking money” They had no transparency into one another’s financial situation, because, “We were caught up in love and life.”

Tartick noted that the couple did become more knowledgeable about one another’s finances as their relationship progressed. In the early days, though, he admits they hadn’t discussed basics such as total debt, spending habits, how they would split bills, or what their individual income totals were.

“Holy s***, right? I’m 30 years old and for the first time in my adult life I’m unemployed, essentially homeless, moving into my girlfriend’s house across the country — 2,389 miles away,” he wrote.

He admitted he knew virtually nothing about Nashville when he moved, and “The cherry on top: I’m moving into the house that she rented with her ex and later purchased herself.” As all of that took place, the couple hadn’t had even the most basic discussions about finances.

Bristowe’s ex-fiance admitted in his new book, “If I could go back in time, I would shake myself by the shoulders and yell, ‘Wake the hell up from the love clouds, Jason! These conversations are mandatory!'”