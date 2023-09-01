DWTS Champ Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Ex-Fiance Moving in Down the Street

“Dancing with the Stars” champion Kaitlyn Bristowe and her former fiance, Jason Tartick, announced the end of their engagement in early August.

The former “Bachelorette” stars had dated for 4 1/2 years, and Tartick proposed in 2021. He had moved to Nashville, Tennessee to be with Bristowe, and at one point, the couple hoped to get married this past New Year’s Eve, on December 31, 2022. Now that their relationship has ended, they are navigating what comes next and it turns out he won’t be leaving Nashville, at least not yet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Will Essentially Be Neighbors

During the August 15 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, Bristowe shared some tidbits about the end of her relationship with Tartick. She explained that their split came because they stopped prioritizing one another, and she noted her love and respect for Tartick as they both grieve the future they thought they had together.

Bristowe also revealed that they are both staying in the Nashville area for now. As “The Bachelorette” fans will remember, Bristowe is originally from Canada, while Tartick is from Buffalo, New York. Bristowe moved to Tennessee to be with her original “Bachelorette” fiance, Shawn Booth, and later, Tartick moved there to be with her.

Despite neither having grown up in Nashville, they both plan to stay in the city in large part to share their dogs, Pinot and Ramen. Bristowe revealed, “Jason lives down the street, and I’m gonna see him ’cause we’re gonna share the dogs.” While that’s a good thing for the dogs, Bristowe admitted, “But I can’t, like, be with him in the way that I’m used to,” and she thinks it might be confusing for fans who may still see them together.

In their joint Instagram breakup statement, Tartick and Bristowe shared, “Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”

Tartick Is Somewhat Apprehensive About His ‘Next Chapter’

Since Bristowe’s podcast update, Tartick has shared updates on his moving progress. On August 23, he shared a video and lengthy caption on his Instagram page that touched on the sadness everybody involved has been feeling.

He explained his buddy “Hawk” had flown to Nashville to help Tartick start moving his things out of the house he’d shared with Bristowe. Parts of the video showed Tartick dealing with boxes in the house, with sad-looking dogs following his every move.

After moving his things into storage, Tartick started some traveling. He flew to Colorado to spend time with friends, and on Instagram he detailed, “Nothing can drown out the external noise and internal voice like a 15.2 mile hike, almost 2 miles above sea-level. Little nature cleanse for the soul.”

In his Instagram Stories, Tartick shared an update on his moving and traveling. “It’ll be an interesting few weeks,” he teased, explaining he had a house he would be renting in Nashville. However, the house was not available for him to move into until mid-September.

That meant that Tartick would have about two weeks of having no set home, something he admitted was a bit daunting for someone whose life is typically “so regimented.”

After being in Colorado, Tartick planned to return to Nashville to see the dogs a bit, then travel to New York for a few days. Once the former “Bachelorette” star moves into his place, he’ll have Pinot and Ramen for “about two weeks,” which may mean Bristowe will be traveling and away from her home.

Tartick noted it all would be “interesting” as he transitions forward. “It’s gonna be a[n] interesting… ups, downs, lefts, and rights. Next chapter.”