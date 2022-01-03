Meet Emely Fardo, Jesse Palmer’s Wife

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo got married in 2020, but kept their wedding a secret until after Palmer was announced as the new host of “The Bachelor.” The two had planned to tie the knot in Provence, France, in the summer of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic caused their plans to change.

Instead, Jesse and Emely exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Connecticut.

“We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater N.Y.C. area, and that were in quarantine at the time. We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon,” the couple said in a joint statement to People magazine.

Us Weekly reports that Jesse and Emely are hoping to have a bigger celebration in 2022.

As Jesse makes his debut as the host of “The Bachelor” on January 3, 2022, longtime fans of the show will undoubtedly be scrutinizing how he does. Many will also be curious about his personal life — so, let’s get to know Emely a bit better.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Is a Brazilian Fashion Model & Photographer

Not too much is known about Emely, who is a well-traveled fashion model and photographer who hails from Brazil. She has done numerous projects in the fitness and fashion world.

Emely did some modeling for Emily Ratajkowski’s line, Inamorata, as evidenced by a photo on her Instagram account in which the company is tagged.

In another post, Emely tagged New York-based model management company, New York Models Direct. The post is from November 2020, but a quick look at the agency’s official website, and Emely’s name isn’t listed. It’s unknown if she is signed with the company.

Emely has also taken part is some influencer gigs, and was a Vanity Planet partner in 2020. She didn’t post much about products, however, and it’s unclear if she’s still associated with the brand.

She Loves to Travel & Shares Tons of Photos With Jesse & the Couple’s Dog, LouLou

According to The Sun, Jesse and Emely met back in 2017, two years before they got engaged. Over the past few years, Emely has captured some very special moments that she and Jesse have shared, and she has posted them on social media. Nearly her entire Instagram feed consists of special times she has shared with her guy.

Jesse and Emely call New York City home, but have also traveled the world together. Emely has shared tons of photos from all over the globe, including several snaps from trips to France and Italy.

And while Jesse and Emely don’t have children, there is one more member of their family that gets plenty of real estate on Emely’s Instagram feed — the couple’s Aussiedoodle named LouLou. Not only is the pup featured in several family pics, but she also has her very own Instagram page — run by her humans, of course.

Emely and Jesse got LouLou in October 2020 when she was just a couple of months old. The couple has done a great job keeping fans in the loop when it comes to LouLou, as she almost has as many photos on her Pupstagram as her humans!

