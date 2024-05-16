Fans Think They Know the Perfect Match for ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Joan Vassos

ABC announced the debut season of “The Golden Bachelorette” will be led by Joan Vassos. The season will start filming soon and air on Wednesday nights in the fall. As soon as Vassos was announced as the network’s pick, some fans buzzed over the possibility her perfect match could be someone viewers have already met.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bachelor Nation Wants Kelsey Anderson’s Dad on Joan Vassos’ Season

“The Bachelor” fans fell in love with Mark Anderson when Kelsey Anderson took Joey Graziadei home to meet her family. Viewers immediately started rallying to see him on “The Golden Bachelorette” or even become the next “Golden Bachelor” lead.

As soon as Vassos was announced as “The Golden Bachelorette” lead, Mark’s name started popping up across the Internet as a possible contender.

“Maybe Kelsey’s dad will be on there,” one fan speculated on Instagram.

One fan responded, “They would look great together!”

“He needs his own show,” countered another commenter.

Someone else’s comment read, “That would be so awesome a great idea!!!”

As People noted, Kelsey’s mother died in 2018 of breast cancer. She told the outlet that seeing fans gush over her dad “traumatized” her initially.

“But then I decided to take a step back and I was like, ‘You know what? My dad deserves all of this praise and love. He is an amazing dad, and he was an amazing husband to my mom.’ I think that my dad deserves all the love.”

ABC Has Cast a Contestant’s Parent Before

Some fans in Bachelor Nation suggested the franchise skip having Mark on “The Golden Bachelorette,” and go straight to casting him as the next “Golden Bachelor” lead. Quite a few others, however, thought he would sincerely be a great match with Vassos.

“Ok but hear me out…kelsey’s dad and her would be so cute together,” concurred a different Instagram user.

Another Instagram post on “The Golden Bachelor” page received similar responses.

“Hopefully Kelsey’s dad will be on there 🙌❤️❤️,” someone wistfully suggested.

The announcement Vassos would be the first “Golden Bachelorette” lead generated a lot of buzz in “The Bachelor” Subreddit, too.

One Redditor noted, “I just really hope Mark Anderson goes on the season!”

“I was hoping Kelsey would set her up with her Dad lol she seems to like her based on their insta interactions (her or Leslie!),” another Redditor commented.

A different comment read, “Okay so she’s 60… Kelsey’s dad is 56. He’s in people!”

The Cast for ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ May Be Revealed Soon

With the announcement that Vassos would be “The Golden Bachelorette” lead, ABC revealed the show would air on Wednesdays in the fall. Filming is expected to begin soon shortly after everything wraps with filming for Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Casting for “The Golden Bachelorette” has been happening for a while. So far, however, no official contestants have been revealed. Could Kelsey’s dad be one of the men set to pursue Vassos’ final rose?

If Mark is cast, it wouldn’t be the first time the franchise did something like that. During Turner’s run of “The Golden Bachelor,” ABC cast Patty James. She is the mother of former “Bachelor” star Matt James.

Patty did not last long during Turner’s season. Mark, however, might see a different outcome, if Bachelor Nation has anything to say about it.