‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Lead Is Revealed

ABC has finally revealed the lady who will hand out roses this fall as “The Golden Bachelorette.” Fans have had their favorites leading into the spinoff of “The Golden Bachelor,” and there were plenty of women to choose from. The network’s pick may surprise Bachelor Nation, though.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joan Vassos Is ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, from ABC executive Robert Mills, Joan Vassos is “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Mills gushed, “It’s going to be fantastic! The guys are great! The dates are great!”

Immediately after Mills revealed the network’s pick, Entertainment Weekly shared additional information.

Fans first met Vassos when she joined the cast of Gerry Turner’s “The Golden Bachelor.” While Vassos and Turner seemed to have a connection, she left filming early to return home to help her daughter.

As she explained at the time, her daughter had given birth just days before Vassos left to film “The Golden Bachelor.” She told Turner, “I don’t want to leave our journey, but I’ve got to be a parent.”

Fans loved Vassos and many wished she returned before Turner’s final rose ceremony. As “The Golden Bachelor” viewers know now, that did not happen. Now, she will look for love as a lead instead of as a contestant.

Entertainment Weekly notes that Vassos is 60 years old and is from Rockland, Maryland. She has worked as an administrator for a private school.

Bachelor Nation Is Surprised & Excited

“The Golden Bachelor” fans have been rallying for months to see one of the ladies from Turner’s season get the opportunity to be “The Golden Bachelorette.” Vassos’ name popped up often as people speculated who might receive the opportunity.

Many, however, figured “The Golden Bachelorette” would almost certainly be runner-up Leslie Fhima or Faith Martin, who was eliminated after her hometown date with Turner.

The immediate response to the news Vassos is “The Golden Bachelorette” seemed quite positive.

“Yes yes she’s gonna be great,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan tweeted, “Wonderful choice!”

“Yay, Joan! I remember tweeting…the night she left the mansion stating she’d be the perfect #TheGoldenBachelorette She’ll be great as long as they find men worthy of her,” another post read.

“I loved Joan! This is a great choice,” a fan gushed on Instagram.

Another Instagram comment read, “Yay!!! When she left to go be with her daughter and support her during postpartum she became my favorite and I’m so freaking happy they chose her!!!”

Soon after the announcement, Turner shared a message for Vassos on his Instagram page. In the caption he wrote, “And, ABC makes History, once again!!!”

A photo Turner shared in his post read, “Dear Joan, Congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelorette. You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation. From one Golden to another…Relax, breathe and enjoy.”

One fan commented, “Oh my goodness! She is literally the only one I said I’d watch but really thought there would be no way they’d pick her because she’s so genuine. Haha!”