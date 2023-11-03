‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Reveal Joey Graziadei’s Final 3: Who Was Eliminated After Hometowns?

A new season of “The Bachelor” will debut in January 2024, and “The Bachelorette” runner-up Joey Graziadei will be looking for lasting love. Spoilers have surfaced regarding which ladies still have a shot at receiving his final rose, and in all likelihood, an engagement as well.

Bachelor Nation first met Graziadei during Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.” The handsome tennis pro had plenty of sparks with Lawson. He made it to the final rose ceremony, but Lawson ultimately chose Dotun Olumbeko. Lawson and Olumbeko are now happily engaged, and Graziadei is taking another shot at finding love himself.

Warning! Major “The Bachelor” spoilers ahead!

Joey Graziadei’s Hometown Dates Are Over

Filming for Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” has not finished quite yet. Despite that, podcaster and blogger Reality Steve has already been releasing spoilers.

On October 26, he revealed via Instagram the identities of the four ladies who received hometown dates with Graziadei. Reality Steve indicated the group of four included Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, and Maria Georgas.

Graziadei’s final hometown date was filmed on October 30, Reality Steve noted. On November 3, he provided additional “The Bachelor” spoilers in a new Instagram post.

According to Reality Steve, Georgas was eliminated after her hometown date. That leaves Kent, Nance, and Anderson as the three women who will get Fantasy Suite overnight dates.

‘The Bachelor’ Fans Are Already Picking Favorites

While Reality Steve has received spoilers on Graziadei’s final three women, he does not yet know where the group goes next. He noted he will fill “The Bachelor” fans in once he learns where Graziadei, Nance, Kent, and Anderson flew for the overnight dates and final rose ceremony.

“The Bachelor” fans have not had a chance to get to know Graziadei’s final three ladies yet. Despite that, fans who follow the spoilers are already picking favorites and sharing their predictions.

“I have a feeling it’s going to be Daisy I’m not sure why,” one fan commented on Reality Steve’s Instagram post.

“Okay I have a feeling it’s Daisy now lol,” wrote another fan.

“Officially on the Kelsey and Rachel F2 train,” someone shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Kelsey and Rachel final 2,” concurred another Redditor.

“I think it’d be a pleasant surprise if he chose Rachel, I mean she IS from Hawaii,” a different Redditor pointed out. That poster added, “I don’t want him to go the typical route and choose Daisy but that’s [probably] what will happen. Kelsey is really beautiful though.”

As “The Bachelorette” fans learned during Lawson’s season, Graziadei has been living in Hawaii for a bit. It just so happens that Nance is originally from Hawaii.

Seeing Anderson and Nance as Graziadei’s final two ladies for his season of “The Bachelor” seems to be a popular guess so far.

Someone else on Reddit agreed with prior posters and wrote, “One step closer to a Kelsey and Rachel f2!”

During his October 27 podcast, Reality Steve noted that this season’s “villain” is Canadian bachelorette Georgas. He cautioned, however, that fans should not read too much into her being a “villain” quite yet.

Even so, some “The Bachelor” fans admitted they were disappointed Graziadei eliminated her after hometowns.

“[Of course] the villain goes home,” one of Reality Steve’s followers noted on his Instagram post.

“Damn it, Joey. You had one task and that was to pick the villain,” a Redditor suggested.

“It’s a sad day for Canadians,” mourned another fan who had been rooting for Georgas.