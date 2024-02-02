Joey Graziadei’s Sister Reveals His Unusual Living Arrangements

In a video, Joey Graziadei’s sister Carly Monzo has revealed his unusual living arrangements.

Although the “Bachelor” pitches its latest lead as a tennis pro from Hawaii, Graziadei has left that lifestyle behind while the show is airing.

According to Graziadei’s sister, in a video posted on January 31, he’s living with her in Philadelphia. Graziadei has also spoken about his new living arrangements on the Jimmy Kimmel show, and he revealed that his current job is being ‘The Bachelor.”

Graziadei’s last job listed on his LinkedIn page is as a lifestyle and experience ambassador for a club in Hawaii.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei’s Sister Revealed That He Quit His Job & Sleeps on Her Couch

In the video, Graziadei referred to living in Hawaii in the past tense. “I’m the Bachelor, of course I lived in Hawaii and I have a really cool job,” he said.

“I’m the Bachelor’s older sister, of course you had to quit your job and now you sleep on my couch,” Monzo says.

The pair also joked around about all of the women Graziadei has been kissing on air.

“I’m the Bachelor, of course I kiss multiple girls on national television,” Graziadei said in the video. Monzo responded: “I’m the Bachelor’s older sister, of course I’m going to vomit in my mouth everytime you make out with someone.”

Graziadei previously made the same reveal in a podcast appearance with former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Joey Graziadei Told Jimmy Kimmel, Though, That He Is Staying in His Sister’s Guest Room, Not ‘Couch Surfing’

Play

Graziadei spoke about living with his sister on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

At the time of Charity Lawson’s season, he was working as a tennis pro in Hawaii, Graziadei told Kimmel.

Graziadei told Kimmel that he had never ended up with any of his “tennis students.” He said that multiple tennis pros warned him that this was a “big no.” Graziadei also revealed that he wasn’t a fan of the bananas skit and that it might have played a role in eliminating that contestant.

Graziadei told Kimmel he could not answer whether he is with anyone. That’s when the living arrangement situation came up.

“I heard you live with your sister. In Philadelphia right?” Kimmel asked.

“Yes. I’m not couch surfing. I have my own room. I have a little spot. The guest room is now Joey’s room so that, it works out okay,” Graziadei responded.

Kimmel implied this might mean that Graziadei isn’t with his final pick anymore, but Graziadei dodged the question.

“You think what you want. I’m not going to say anything else. All I know is I am staying in my sister’s room, her guest room, and I’m going to leave it at that,” Graziadei said.

He said his sister is married with a puppy. Kimmel said it was possible that the woman Graziadei picked lives in a different city, and they are just “trying to figure it out” until they can get together. Graziadei said that is “very possible.”

Graziadei said he doesn’t pay rent. He said his job right now is “I guess ‘The Bachelor.'” He said he’s been very busy with all of the “Bachelor” activities.

READ NEXT: What is Joey Graziadei’s Net Worth?