Joey Graziadei’s Net Worth: How Wealthy Is ‘The Bachelor’?

Joey Graziadei worked as a tennis instructor in Hawaii, along with a series of other jobs. But how wealthy is “The Bachelor”?

Although he’s by no means poor, most accounts do not give Graziadei a very high net worth, at least not yet. Of course, “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” leads stand positioned to earn money in the future through podcasts and product placements.

Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” started on January 22.

Here’s what you need to know about Joey Graziadei’s net worth:

Joey Graziadei’s Net Worth for 2024 Should Increase Because Bachelor Leads Are Normally Paid for the Season, Reports Say

According to Life and Style, Graziadei’s net worth is estimated to be about $250,000.

The site reports that “Bachelor” leads do typically make money to star in the franchise, although that amount can vary depending on the lead.

For example, Jason Tartick revealed that three castmates on “The Bachelorette” were given $100,00 contracts to be “The Bachelor,” with Colton Underwood ultimately being chosen as the lead. However, Dean Unglert was offered $75,000, according to Life and Style.

TV Insider reported that Gerry Turner was likely paid about $100,000 to star on the “Golden Bachelor.”

Joey Graziadei revealed to Kaitlyn Bristowe in a podcast after the show started airing that he has moved back to Pennsylvania and is currently living with his sister.

Joey Graziadei Has Held a Series of Jobs Throughout the Years in Multiple Different Professions

Although he has held a series of jobs, none of those should have made Graziadei super wealthy, partly because he didn’t stay in many of them for very long, according to his LinkedIn page.

The page says Graziadei’s most recent job was as “Ike’ Ola Ambassador” for Kukuiula Development Co LLC, a position he held in Koloa, Hawaii, for more than a year.

“Lifestyle and Experience Ambassador. Tasked to build relationships with members, as well as guests, that will inspire engagement with the various activities available within the Club and throughout the island of Kaua`i. Some of those activities include Ocean Activities, Tennis, Pickleball, Golf, Hiking, Special Events, and More,” his page explained.

“This position will be a part of a team that will help curate experiences to introduce members & guests to the unique lifestyle available to them specifically at Kukui`ula. This role is also responsible for working with many departments within the club and will be expected to learn the intricacies of each of those departments.”

Before that, Graziadei worked as a “teaching tennis professional” for Ensworth School in Nashville, Tennessee, and then as an account executive, emerging markets, for Paylocity in Nashville, but he did not hold the positions for long, either.

He worked at “Comdata” in Brentwood, Tennessee as a sales development representative, but he only worked there for a few months also.

Before that, he worked as a head tennis professional in Hawaii for two different clubs between 2017 and 2020. He was also a social media marketing intern in Pennsylvania, a golf shop attendant in Hawaii, a sales associate for Ralph Lauren in Limerick, Pennsylvania, and a tennis professional for both Hilton Hotels & Resorts and the Butterfield Country Club in Oak Brook, Illinois, his LinkedIn page says.

Graziadei has a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Spring-Ford High School, where he was in Varsity tennis and Pep Club President.

