Joey Graziadei Reacts to 2 Sisters Competing for His Heart on ‘The Bachelor’

“Bachelor” Joey Graziadei is reacting to the unusual scenario in which two sisters are competing for his heart as contestants.

Graziadei’s season started on January 22. The candidates are named Lauren and Allison Hollinger.

It’s not the first time that sisters have competed for a Bachelor. Emily and Haley Ferguson, who are twins, competed for Ben Higgin’s heart. However, the two sisters on Graziadei’s season already seemed pretty competitive on the show, with each of them hoping to be kissed by Graziadei first

According to their “Bachelor” bios, Allison is a 26-year-old realtor. Lauren is a 28-year-old registered nurse.

Joey Graziadei Says He Was Careful Not to Pit ‘Sisters Against Each Other’

Graziadei spoke about the sibling contestants in an interview with Parade Magazine.

“It definitely wasn’t something I expected coming in,” Graziadei told Parade.

“I think the best part about it, from my side, is that they seem very okay with it. How they handled that on night one, how they talked me through it, they gave me confidence, and I think what I was most thinking of was what they were feeling and to make sure I wasn’t pitting not only women against each other but sisters against each other,” he added.

“That’s something I never would want to do but I mean, they were okay with it, and I just had to roll with it.”

The Sisters Both Wanted to Kiss Joey Graziadei First

Allison was described on the show as “Lauren’s little sister.”

“I love my sister so much. She is my best friend in the world. We gravitate toward each other always. So it’s getting a little harder and harder to keep that a secret,” Allison said.

They decided to tell the other contestants.

“I’m going to be so mad if Allie kisses Joey before me. Girl, I will slap you. My biological time clock is ticking more than hers. So I am the older one. I’m going to say dibs on first,” Lauren said.

The sisters both said they love Graziadei. They said they don’t want to fight with each other. They then informed the other contestants that they are sisters. They also revealed that they have dated the same guy in the past, but it was “nothing weird.”

Other contestants dubbed the situation weird, with one saying she wouldn’t be able to date the “same guy” as her sister.

Graziadei then spoke with Lauren first. She told Graziadei that she is located in Philadelphia.

“I love it there. Every time I go home, I feel comfortable,” he said.

She said her family was “very very close.” She said she has a sister and two brothers.

Allison said she wanted to kiss Graziadei first and “it was bringing up that jealousy aspect” when Lauren was talking to him first. But then Allison came up and stole him. In the end, Allison ended up kissing Graziadei before Lauren did.

Lauren said she didn’t see it going that way. She said she “wanted to kiss him first.”

Allison said she also was from Philadelphia. Allison said she always wanted something her parents had. The similarities in the sisters’ stories tipped Graziadei off about their relationship.

Lauren said her “first nightmare happened” because her sister kissed Graziadei first.

Graziadei said he put it together that they were sisters.

“Not something I was expecting coming into this,” he said. He said he was excited to get to know them both more.

