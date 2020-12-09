Are JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Still Together or Married?

Viewers were greeted with a familiar face when Bachelor Nation’s long-time host Chris Harrison temporarily left the production bubble to drop his son off at college. In his stead, season 12 Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher took over hosting duties, leading many to wonder where things stand with her final rose recipient Jordan Rodgers.

Throughout her season, Rodgers was the clear frontrunner for her heart and the two got engaged at the end of the season. Yet, four years since the season’s finale, the couple is still not married.

“Happy ‘What would have been Wedding Day’ to us!” wrote Fletcher on Instagram on June 13. “As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy [Jordan Rodgers], I know it will be all worth the wait.” She ended it with, “2021, we realllyyyyy can’t wait for you.”

Harrison left to take son Josh to Texas Christian University and had to re-quarantine before he could return to hosting duties. Fletcher was a logical choice to step in, having previous hosting experience with Rodgers on Cash Pad and Battle of the Fittest Couples, and already scheduled to make an appearance on the season.

“It got out that I was there helping out Chris, who had to take a little bit of time off to go be with his son going to college,” said the Texas native. “I jumped right into a mix of a whole bunch of things going on without really knowing anything that had gone on. So, it was definitely crazy.”

Fletcher and Rodgers Live in Texas

Since concluding their season, Rodgers moved to Fletcher’s hometown of Dallas, Texas. They temporarily lived with her parents, before moving into the home they renovated. The couple now shares dogs, Jagger and Jackson.

Aside from their joining hosting gigs, Fletcher has continued to flip houses. The former-NFL player currently works for ESPN as a college football analyst. The soon-to-be married pair documented their relationship through their YouTube series, Engaged with JoJo & Jordan.

Despite typically being based in Texas, they are currently spending quarantine in Peurto Rico while working on a renovation project.

Rodgers Proposed Again Last Year

Fletcher revealed Rodgers proposed again during an emotional post on Instagram. During a trip to find a wedding venue, Rodgers surprised her by proposing again.

“The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU,” Fletcher wrote beside a photo showing off her new ring. “And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for.”

Wow… ok excuse the novel I’m about to write. I thought we were just wedding venue searching this weekend but BOY WAS I WRONG 😭 I don’t even know where to start. 3 years ago we got engaged in a way that some, if not all, would say is crazy and totally unconventional. & They were right. It was. But it was also very real. We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to. Times were not always easy… they actually got very very hard early on, but we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship. Yesterday, Jordan asking me to marry him… again!! I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it… I can’t put into words how much it meant to me [Jordan Rodgers]… but I think you know by now from me bawling hysterically and totally blacking out. The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for. Sorry everyone for rambling. I don’t even know if what I just said made sense or not, currently crying typing this. Ok bye.

Fletcher can be seen on The Bachelorette tonight on ABC at 8/7c.

