JoJo Fletcher Slammed by Fans for Her Wedding Day Look

“The Bachelorette” lovebirds JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are finally married, six years after their first meeting. The first photos from the wedding emerged shortly after the weekend nuptials, and “Bachelor Nation” fans had plenty to say about JoJo’s wedding gown. It turns out that quite a few expressed their disappointment in what she chose for her big day.

Here’s what you need to know:

JoJo Stuck With Her Original Venue & Gown Despite Postponements

JoJo and Jordan originally planned to get married in June 2020, but Insider noted they postponed it because of the coronavirus pandemic. “The Bachelorette” stars reset the date to May 19, 2021, but they had to postpone that date because of COVID-19 as well. Luckily, the third time was the charm. The pair set a wedding date of May 14, 2022 and they were determined to stick with it no matter what.

JoJo and Jordan told Us Weekly the Santa Barbara, California vineyard where they wed was the same site they chose for their initial wedding date. “We just fell in love with the feeling, the venue,” JoJo explained. They wanted somewhere Jordan’s grandmother could get to easily since she lives in Northern California and doesn’t like to fly. In addition, they adored the Italian feel of the Santa Barbara vineyard. “We went to a bunch of different venues and loved all of ‘em, but there was just something that [felt] really cool” about the spot they picked.

Not only did JoJo and Jordan keep the venue they picked out for their first wedding date, but she also kept her original wedding gown too. In July 2021, JoJo took to Instagram to update fans on her gown situation, noting she “will be seeing my wedding dresses for the first time since picking them out in 2019.” Not long after that, JoJo detailed on Instagram she tried on “a million other new options” along with her first wedding dress, and she loved them all. However, she “kept coming back to my first pick even 1.5+ years later. So I’d say that’s a win!” JoJo loved the gown she wore to walk down the aisle, but not all “The Bachelorette” fans loved it as much as she did.

Some Fans Thought JoJo’s Wedding Gown Seemed Dated

“The Bachelor” group on Reddit wasted no time in discussing the look JoJo went with for her big day. “I’m actually pretty underwhelmed with the dress, I think I expected more from her? This is very 2010’s,” one poster thought. Another person wrote, “I mean… she had this long to choose, & this is what she went with? Very 2010 imo. Very meh.” Besides feeling the dress seemed dated, many “The Bachelorette” fans simply anticipated something more from JoJo. As one comment read, “So happy for her but I was so excited to see her dress all this time and it’s def underwhelming, I was expecting something spectacular from her!!”

Others mentioned disappointment that JoJo wore her hair styled essentially as she already does day-to-day, and her makeup look was similar too. JoJo’s wedding day look did get some support too though. “IMO, this is a timeless wedding dress that will still look gorgeous in 10 years,” one impressed fan declared. Love it or hate JoJo’s wedding day look, the bride appeared to have a fantastic day and “The Bachelorette” fans will be eager to learn more about the wedding and honeymoon.