FIRST PHOTOS: JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Are Married

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are married.

The couple met and fell in love on Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2016, and Rodgers proposed on the show’s finale. The duo moved in together and took their time getting to know each other better before setting a wedding date. Their wedding was slated to take place in 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fletcher and Rodgers rescheduled their wedding, only to have it postponed again.

“We’re doing it no matter what at this point. I think it’s just a personal decision. Like [for] some people, it was more important to them to say, ‘Listen, I just want to get married. I don’t care about all this.’ And for Jordan and I, I feel like time has always been in our favor and we’ve always kind of just taken things at the pace that we were most comfortable and, like, we’ve waited so long,” Fletcher told Us Weekly in August 2021.

“I want it to be everything that we both dreamt up and we wanted all the people there. So it’s a personal decision, but I would say if anyone else is waiting, just know that it’s going to be worth it. That day is not any less special just because you’ve had to move it. If anything, it’s more special. When life happens, we just roll with the punches,” she added.

On May 14, 2022, after a six-year engagement, the two exchanged vows at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. Fletcher wore a mermaid silhouette gown by Ines di Santo.

“We wanted the vibe of our wedding to be traditional in a sense, but also playful and fun and unique. We’ve been planning for a long time, so we wanted it to be just right,” Fletcher told People magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fletcher & Rodgers’ First Wedding Photos Were Published by People Magazine

Fletcher and Rodgers’ long-awaited wedding photos were released exclusively by People magazine on May 14, 2022.

“It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend. Everything that’s happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky,” Fletcher told the outlet.

“It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are FINALLY married!!! Can’t wait to start this next chapter of our life together,” she added.

Fletcher & Rodgers Shared Some Pre-Wedding Items With Fans

Although Fletcher and Rodgers chose to keep their actual wedding date and other wedding details private, the couple did share a lot about what was ahead.

For example, they shared several videos of a trip to New York City where they picked out their wedding bands from Ring Concierge.

“After 2 years of delays, this made it feel so real on how close we are getting! Officially picked out our weddings bands! Cant wait to show y’all what we went with,” Fletcher captioned a video of their experience.

In addition, both Fletcher and Rodgers took fans along for parts of their respective bachelor/bachelorette parties, sharing photos and videos of their time celebrating their last official hurrahs with pals ahead of their big day.

They did not, however, share any photos or videos of their rehearsal dinner or of their wedding day prep as it was happening. It was a phone free day for Fletcher and Rodgers, who have waited a long time to become husband and wife.

