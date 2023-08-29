Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Josh Seiter Corrects Reports He Had Died

In the wake of reports that former “The Bachelorette” star Josh Seiter had died, the reality television star has taken to social media to show that was not the case.

On August 28, a post appeared on Seiter’s Instagram page, which has since been deleted, that indicated it was written by his family. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the post began. The statement also made reference to mental health challenges Seiter had faced and urged others in crisis to reach out for help.

According to Seiter’s new Instagram post, nothing in that previous post was accurate.

Here’s what you need to know:

Josh Seiter Did a Video Explaining the Situation

About 20 hours after the initial post went live on Seiter’s Instagram page, he followed up with a video on his Instagram page debunking the claim he had died. “Hey guys, as you can see, I am alive and well,” Seiter said as he began his video.

“My account was hacked, for the last 24 hours I have been trying desperately to get into it, somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts,” the former “Bachelorette” contestant detailed.

Seiter continued, “I’m sorry for the pain they caused when they made that post. I just got back into my account, I’m going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who is behind this. Again, I apologize for the confusion and I will update you guys when more facts come in.”

Seiter’s Allegation Prompted a Variety of Responses From Bachelor Nation

Seiter kept the comments off on his new Instagram post, although a number of “Bachelorette” fans took to one of his pinned posts to comment on this new development.

“Well im glad youre ok Josh, I really am. Mental Illness is a horrible thing for sure. Whats your family thinking about all this? Why did they make an OFFICIAL STATEMENT yesterday? What a horrible thing for them,” commented one supporter.

“Oh em gee, like I am SO HAPPY FOR YOU, I ALMOST DIED MYSELF,” declared another.

Not everybody was convinced Seiter’s claim of being hacked was accurate, though. Interestingly, before the former “Bachelorette” star posted his video, there were various comments across social media and Reddit indicating Seiter had not died. Once he posted his video alleging he had been hacked, numerous threads popped up in “The Bachelor” subreddit about it all.

“This is the same as the lil Tay situation imo- if you TRULY were hacked, you would go to the media immediately (TMZ reported his death), or someone else’s Instagram account to tell everyone you’re not dead lol. Otherwise it’s for attention, sorry,” suggested one Redditor.

Someone else questioned, “Was he inspired by Lil Tay?”

“Why wait this long to announce? This new trend is disgusting,” added another.

“They hacked all of your socials? You couldn’t log in elsewhere? Call the news outlets? – super odd. Look into getting a new team,” critiqued someone on his Instagram page.