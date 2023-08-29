Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Dead at 36

A former suitor from “The Bachelorette,” Josh Seiter, died at the age of 36.

Seiter, who was a contestant on season 11 of the show, had been eliminated during the first week. Despite his early elimination, Seiter was one of just five contestants in season 11 to have an introductory video shown during the premiere.

At the time he filmed “The Bachelorette,” Seiter was 27 and had just finished law school. Based in Chicago, Illinois, Seiter explained he had focused on criminal defense work and was studying for the bar exam.

As he waited to pass the bar exam, Seiter shared he had found “the best job on Earth” to keep his bills paid. He worked as an exotic male dancer, and admitted what he did provided “one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt before.”

Seiter’s arrival on “The Bachelorette” included a racy introduction, but he never received a rose. He was one of the first six men eliminated during his season.

Josh Seiter Struggled With His Mental Health

Seiter never appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” or stayed particularly prominent in Bachelor Nation after his “Bachelorette” elimination. He did, however, remain connected to reality television to a degree, dating several contestants from other shows.

As Yahoo! Entertainment detailed, Seiter dated “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” star Yolanda Leak for some time, as well as Karine Staehle from the “90 Day” franchise. There were romances with “Love After Lockup” stars Lizzie Kommes and Glorietta Besos, and he even reached out to “Sister Wives” star Christine Brown after her split from Kody Brown.

Out noted that Seiter came out as pansexual some time back, and later shared he considered himself bisexual instead. While the former “Bachelorette” star received a fair amount of attention for his dating life, he also was open about his mental health struggles.

In July 2021, Seiter posted a photo on his Instagram page and revealed, “I’m a suicide attempt survivor. I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up.” On August 24, he posted a selfie on Instagram showing him smiling. His caption read, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

Seiter’s Family Issued a Statement Regarding His Death

Sadly, just a few days after Seiter’s smiling selfie came an Instagram post from his family. On August 28, a post on his page detailed, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing.”

The family added, “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel a little less alone.”

The statement from the family noted they found “comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace.” While the family did not specifically share Seiter’s cause of death, they did provide information on the 988 SMS Lifeline for anybody navigating a mental health crisis.

In January 2022, another suitor from Bristowe’s season died after struggling with mental health issues. People shared that Clint Arlis died by suicide at his parents’ home, where he had recently been living.

Bachelor Nation fans discussed Seiter’s passing on “The Bachelor” subreddit, and quite a few mentioned Arlis’ passing as well.

“The people coming on the show are human and go through human experiences. We have watched mental health has continued to be a struggle for contestants. He is not the first they have lost to suicide,” one Redditor noted.

“Depression is a beast, as is anxiety. Condolences to his loved ones,” added another.