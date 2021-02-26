Kaitlyn Bristowe Responds to Breakup Rumors

Kaitlyn Bristowe is setting the record straight after a recent social media post sparked rumors of a split from longtime boyfriend Jason Tartick.

In a photo she posted on Instagram, the former Bachelorette posed with her dogs, Ramen and Pinot, in front of a mural of candy hearts. One of the hearts said “Single AF.”

“Alright, so I posted a picture and in the background, it said ‘Single AF’ but I didn’t even notice,” Bristowe explained in her Instagram story. “And people thought that was hinting towards something. It’s not. So then I put on my Stories, if you zoom out it also says ‘Engaged AF.’”

Telling her followers to not “take it seriously,” she added, “And then now people think I’m engaged, and they think I’m single.”

She panned the camera over to reveal Tartick playing with the dogs. She asked him, “So Jason, are we engaged?” and “Are we broken up?” His answer to both was “No.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion then asked her beau if they were happy, to which he said “Yes” before singing, “So happy together.”

The Bachelor Nation alums started dating shortly after Tartick appeared on Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast in 2018.

After Winning ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Bristowe Revealed She Is Ready for Babies

After winning Dancing With the Stars, Bristowe revealed partner Artem Chigvintsev’s son Matteo gave her “baby fever” while speaking with Us Weekly. “I’m like, ‘OK, let’s just win this mirrorball so I can go have babies.’”

She reiterated the point while sharing her 2021 resolutions with the publication.

“I want to feel strong to have a baby,” the Spade & Sparrows wine owner revealed.

She explained, “I want to go into the new year with a healthy mindset. 2020 has taught us to pivot and to overcome a lot and to just have a good perspective on things. … So I think a New Year’s resolution for me would just be really mentally and physically working on myself to feel strong, to overcome anything that comes my way in 2021.”

Tartick Had the Opportunity to Propose on ‘The Bachelor — Greatest Seasons Ever!’

Tartick revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he was given the opportunity to propose to Bristowe on The Bachelor — Greatest Seasons Ever! They appeared in the 2020 episode highlighting her season, in which she left engaged to ex Shawn Booth.

While Tartick clarified he didn’t feel “pressure,” the banker said, “They actually came to me asking if I’d like to take this opportunity to propose. … I shot it down after about a day of thinking.”

He is also a Bachelor Nation alum, appearing on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. He explained to the outlet, “We don’t need these stories to align in the same showing.”

It turns out that was the right move since Bristowe was relieved after he told her. As she put it, “Sorry, no way.”

She revealed in the June 2020 interview that despite having looked at rings, their engagement is still a ways off as she does not want a “quarantine proposal.”

