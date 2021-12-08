Fans Slam Kaitlyn Bristowe for Allegedly Calling Olu Inajide ‘Scary’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is under fire on social media after she was heard calling Olu Inajide “scary.” The incident occurred on Monday night’s “Men Tell All” special when Olu confronted Chris Sutton.

At the beginning of the show, co-hosts Kaitlyn and Tayshia Adams went through some of the controversial moments of the season, chatting with several of the season’s villains, including Martin Gelbspan and Peter Izzo. When it came time for Chris S. to be confronted on the things he said on the season, there were a couple of people who called him out. Rick Leach was one. And Olu was another.

When Olu was given the floor to express his feelings on Chris S., he said, “Don’t you ever in your life say I have a low IQ. Literally,” Olu said, looking at Chris S. You’re looking at Black excellence right here,” he said, before standing up. “I have a whole Master’s Degree, boy… don’t you ever f****** in your life say I have a f****** low IQ,” Olu added, moving toward Chris S.

Some fans caught something else that happened amid the commotion. Kaitlyn could be heard saying, “he’s so scary,” and many think that she was referring to Olu. The comment was made just after Olu stood up, just before he started moving toward Chris S. As many fans pointed out, Olu wasn’t being aggressive. He seemed to make it clear that he just wanted Chris S. to look him in the eye.

Fans Slammed Kaitlyn for Making a ‘Racist’ Comment & Many Feel She Should Address it

Kaitlyn was not on camera when the comment was made, and it’s not completely clear who or what she was referring to, but several fans believe that she was calling Olu “scary” when he was talking to Chris S.

“If she did say that I’m just like really disgusted [because] it seems the show has push this narrative that black men are scary and [it’s] even more gross that she would say something like that,” one Redditor wrote, kicking off a new thread.

“Woooooow. wooooooow. there was nothing scary or aggressive or anything about Olu’s behavior. he was looking for the respect of one human being to another, nothing else. his words weren’t threatening, his demeanor wasn’t threatening, nothing. how disgusting of Kaitlyn,” someone commented.

“She definitely does say it (it’s kind of muffled from the audience clapping) and my CC picked it up as well. Yikes to everyone bending over backwards to defend Kaitlyn,” a third person added.

“She needs to acknowledge this,” wrote a fourth.

Kaitlyn Was Previously Criticized After Comparing Her Hair Insecurities to the Ones Chelsea Vaughn Previously Had Expressed

Back in January, Kaitlyn issued an apology to Chelsea Vaughn after making a comment that many found offensive. Kaitlyn took to her Instagram Stories to compare her hair insecurities to those of Vaughn’s after Vaughn opened up about her decision to keep her hair short during her time with Matt James on an episode of “The Bachelor.”

“I just think that as women, and especially as Black women, so much of our self-worth is tied to our hair. And I don’t know if a lot of people realize that or understand that, especially as far as Black women go, and it was just a really big deal to me, so that’s obviously something that I wanted to share with somebody who I am potentially going to end up with,” Vaughn explained, according to E! News.

Kaitlyn took to her Instagram Stories to promote a hair vitamin, and compared herself to Vaughn. After taking heat, Kaitlyn issued an apology.

“I feel completely, completely ignorant. I am ignorant. I was ignorant in that moment to not listen to the rest of her story and understand the history behind why she had insecurities around her hair,” Kaitlyn said, according to E! “Chelsea’s experience is deeply ingrained in Black culture and beauty standards,” Kaitlyn said, “and I have now done so much research into what that looked like for many centuries. Shame on me for contributing to making a profit off a Black woman’s struggle,” Kaitlyn wrote on her IG Stories.

