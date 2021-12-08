Fans Think Tayshia Adams Was Faking it on ‘Men Tell All’

Tayshia Adams opened up about her split from Zac Clark for the first time on Monday, December 6, 2021, during the “Men Tell All” special. The former “Bachelorette” was asked about the status of her relationship in the middle of the show, with co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe approaching the subject and giving Tayshia the floor to speak.

“All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken. We tried really hard and I still love him very much. I’m not sure what the future holds. You know how it is… It’s really tough,” an emotional Tayshia said.

In a transition, Kaitlyn introduced one of Michelle Young’s former suitors, Rodney Mathews. “From one broken heart to another,” Kaitlyn said. When Rodney took the stage, Tayshia got up and walked away, perhaps needing a moment to collect herself. However, many fans didn’t see it that way, and slammed Tayshia for being fake.

Tayshia and Zac split after one year together. The two hadn’t previously spoken out about their decision to end their engagement. Zac still has not said anything about the breakup.

Many Fans Felt That Tayshia Was Over the Top

Shortly after the “Men Tell All” segment aired, fans took to Reddit to discuss Tayshia, and how things went down.

“I adore Tayshia and I’m sorry to hear her engagement did not work out the way we all wished for her. However…. I’m sorry, but I was CACKLING at that theater audition! And then she actually left the stage. Like nah bro what is this Keeping up with the Kardashian’s episode I missed,” one Redditor wrote, starting a thread.

“Kaitlyn looked so happy the whole time too lmao it was all so weird. I could tell before the segment occurred that Tayshia’s smile was awkward and forced. Honestly I think Kaitlyn’s role and delivery in this made it 100 times worse,” another comment read.

“I also thought it was bad acting,” a third Redditor wrote.

“Yeah, it was awful. I believe she has genuine heartbreak and sadness around her split with Zac, but the ’emotion’ she showed during the show felt like horrible acting,” a fourth person added.

Some Fans Thought the Whole ‘Men Tell All’ Episode Was ‘Scripted’

In addition to fans thinking that Tayshia’s segment was fake, others felt that the entire episode seemed forced in many ways — and some even suggested it was scripted. From Peter Izzo calling out someone to serve papers to Will Urena to a streaker in the audience, many fans thought that the show was really poorly produced — and that there was a lot of acting going on.

“It all seemed slightly staged and [over-the-top]. The streaker was also weird and the production made signs were too obvious. I also noticed a few audience people doing their most and really hamming it up,” one Redditor wrote.

“The entire Men Tell All seemed so fake! Everyone was going on these long monologues, it was weird. ‘Why, yes, Clayton really wants to be a father, he will be a great ‘Bachelor.’ Now, Tayshia, tell us about your break up. Oh, I don’t know what the future holds but sure, let’s put this out there. I don’t know what’s going on but the show looked more scripted than normal,” added another.

“The streaker, the super extra audience members, the production made signs, the pizza. It was also very gimmicky,” a third person commented.

“The whole episode seemed so scripted that i could barely get through it,” a fourth comment read.

Comments in Facebook fan groups and on Instagram are quite similar.

